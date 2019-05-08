CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers are set to open their 2019 preseason on the road against the Chicago Bears Thursday, August 8, at Soldier Field.

The game will mark the fourth-ever meeting between the two teams during the preseason. The Panthers are 4-6 all-time versus Chicago in the regular season, and 2-1 in the preseason. The game will be shown on WFMY News 2 at 8 p.m.

Carolina missed the playoffs last season after going 7-9, finishing third in the NFC South.

Panthers Start Season at Home Against the Los Angeles Rams

Meanwhile, the Bears went on to clinch the NFC North title going 12-4, before falling in the first round of the playoffs to Philadelphia.

Remember WFMY News 2 is the Official Station of the Carolina Panthers.

Keep Pounding: Panthers Fan Fest Is Here!

Beloved Panthers Superfan ‘CatMan’ Dies

Nope. Cam Newton offers big money for airplane seat that had more leg room and was turned down

Feel The Burn! Panthers Select Brian Burns With No. 16 Pick In 2019 NFL Draft

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users