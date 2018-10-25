GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – Get in the game and play! The Panthers Puzzle is back and that means you have an opportunity to win two tickets to a game.

After all, WFMY News 2 is Home of the Carolina Panthers!

Check It Out: ALL THINGS CAROLINA PANTHERS!

HOW TO PLAY

Watch WFMY News 2 at 11 for clues to solve the puzzle. You’ll have a chance to call during the show to win two tickets to an NFL Panthers game. It's just that simple!

General Sweepstakes and Contest Rules | WFMY News 2

Panthers Puzzle is back!

​​​​​​​

WHAT YOU CAN WIN

-Thursday, October 25 – 2 Tickets to the Nov. 25th game vs. Seattle

-Tuesday, October 30 – 2 Tickets to the Nov. 25th game vs. Seattle

-Thursday, November 1 – 2 Tickets to the Dec. 17 game vs. New Orleans

-Monday, November 5 – 2 Tickets to the Dec. 23 game vs. Falcons

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY