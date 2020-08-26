WATCH LIVE | Panthers All Access Live

This will be the first time we will see new head coach Matt Rhule’s plan for the team and the season. We’ll also get a look at many of the new names on the roster. All eyes will be on new Panthers’ quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and his new wideouts. There are many new names that are fighting for a roster spot including running back Mike Davis. He will be hoping to impress enough to make the 53 man roster cut and earn that backup roll behind CMC!