Panthers to host Jets in Week 1 NFL on CBS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ready for football season? CBS just announced Week 1 NFL games set to air on its network.

The Panthers are set to host the Jets at Bank of America Stadium in the NFL Week 1 Season Opener on September 12 at 1 p.m. You can watch the action on CBS/WFMY.

That's right. Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will be facing his former team in the first game of the season.

The Jets traded Darnold to the Panthers during the off-season, replacing the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft with Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft.