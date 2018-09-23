FINAL: Panthers 31, Bengals 21

PHOTOS: Bengals vs. Panthers Week 3

Graham Gano's 40-yard field goal is good and that gives Carolina a 31-21 lead with 1:11 left. The Panthers are well on their way to 2-1.

McCaffrey with an 11-yard run for a first down and the clock keeps moving, which is what the Panthers want.

Efe Obada comes up big again! This time on a sack on first down. Obada got a free release at the line and a straight path to Dalton. On the next play, Jackson picks off Dalton! That's the third interception of the day by the defense! Panthers get the ball at midfield with a chance to ice the game.

Panthers get the ball back and face 3rd & 11, Newton takes off and is a few yards short. Newton is called for unsportsmanlike conduct after the play. That's a huge call as it takes Carolina out of field goal range. The Bengals get another chance down by 7 with 4:28 to go.

The Panthers get a big stand after two straight incompletions by Dalton. A 53-yard field goal attempt is wide left! Carolina maintains a 28-21 lead with 7:14 left.

Bengals get a big play on a pass to Tyler Boyd, but take a step back on a holding penalty. 2nd & 20 coming up. 7:27 left.

Another possible big injury in the game as the Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is getting looked at by a trainer. Kuechly eventually limps off the field and heads to the locker room.

Cam misfires on another high offering for Funchess on 3rd and 5. That'll give the Bengals the ball back. A good punt by Michael Palardy and the Bengals will start deep in their own end.

Funchess goes up for a 20-yard catch and a first down on 3rd & 8! Newton is strip-sacked one play later and recovers his own fumble. That was Cincinnati's first sack today. Panthers dodge a bullet there.

Dalton is rushed on his third-down throw to Bernard and the Bengals go 3 and out for the first time today. Panthers get the ball with 13:25 left.

The Panthers go for it on fourth down and Carlos Dunlap deflects the pass at the line of scrimmage. Cincinnati will get the ball at the Carolina 41. Huge stop there by the Bengals.

End of the 3rd quarter: Panthers 28, Bengals 21

Bengals get a third-down stop and Panthers are facing fourth down as we go to the fourth quarter.

Big mental error by Bengals defensive back Shawn Williams, getting flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct to give the Panthers a first down near midfield.

A.J. Green is sitting on a cooler on the sideline as it appears he may be done for the day.

Tyler Boyd with a 27-yard touchdown catch and the Bengals are back in it. Dalton stayed alive and Boyd ran to Dalton's side of the field to catch it in stride in the end zone. It's 28-21 with 2:53 left in the third quarter.

Bengals trying to get some momentum on the ensuing drive. They're at the Carolina 27, facing second down.

Newton powers through a pair of defenders for another touchdown! It's 28-14 Panthers here with 5:34 left in the third quarter!

A face mask penalty on Cincinnati gives Carolina a 1st and goal from the 6! McCaffrey with a chance to get his first touchdown of the season here.

The Panthers get another interception! Efe Obada with the catch on the ricochet! Panthers have the ball in great field position with a chance to take command.

McCaffrey continues his big day with another run for a first down. A.J. Green is announced as questionable to return. McCaffrey has become the first player in Panthers history with 100 yards receiving and 100 yards rushing in consecutive games.

CMC getting yards today 💯

A.J. Green is down on the sideline as Dalton goes down on the field! Mario Addison sacks Dalton on third down to force a punt! Green came out after getting banged up. We'll have to keep an eye on him.

The Bengals get the ball coming out of halftime and Bernard breaks off a big run of 23 yards.

At halftime, the Panthers probably feel good about where they are. Newton is 11 of 14 passing for two touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. McCaffrey is near 100 yards rushing (99) and broke off a 45-yard run on a scoring drive. Donte Jackson has an interception that led to points. The Bengals and Dalton are there just down one score, but the Panthers have been good enough on defense after Cincinnati got off to a hot start.

PHOTOS | Cincinnati Bengals Vs. Carolina Panthers Pregame

HALF: Panthers 21, Bengals 14

The Panthers force the Bengals to punt from midfield with 1:20 left. The ball is downed at the 2-yard-line.

C.J. Anderson is in for the touchdown! The Panthers ran a fake screen to Christian McCaffrey then tossed to the other side of the field to Anderson, who followed his blocks to the end zone. It's 21-14 Panthers with 2:47 left in the half.

Newton hits tight end Ian Thomas for an 18-yard gain. McCaffrey follows up with another big run. Panthers have it at Cincinnati's 30.

Dalton finds C.J. Uzomah in the end zone and we're tied again at 14. 6:59 left in the first half. The Panthers nearly had the ball in Bengals territory after what would have been their second turnover until the fumble was overturned.

On 3rd & 6, Dalton fires a laser to Ross on a slant for a first down. Dalton placed that perfectly for Ross to dive and make the catch. First and goal for Cincinnati.

Welp, it looks like the turnover was overturned. Dalton's arm was moving forward when the ball came out. The Bengals face 3rd and 10 and they convert with a long pass to Tyler Boyd.

Donte Jackson there on the coverage on the deep pass from Dalton to Ross. Dalton is strip-sacked and the Panthers recover! Their second turnover today! Efe Obada got the strip sack and Captain Munnerlyn recovered the ball at the Cincinnati 44-yard line.

Another catch for Funchess is a touchdown! Newton threw a laser right on the money from four yards out. The last two drives have gone about as well as possible for the Panthers. McCaffrey's runs set up the first touchdown while three big catches by Funchess got them downfield this time. It's 14-7 Panthers after the extra point. Newton was 6 of 6 passing on that drive.

Funchess is wide open for another big catch! Panthers now have first and goal for the second-straight drive.

The Panthers have six first downs since their first drive after a 16-yard pass from Newton to Funchess.

End of the 1st quarter: Panthers 7, Bengals 7

Panthers get another first down as the first quarter comes to an end.

On 3rd and 17, Dalton is picked by Donte Jackson! Jackson went up on a 1-on-1 ball with John Ross. Panthers get the ball back. That's Jackson's second career interception.

Green's catch will stand and the Bengals have the ball in Panthers territory. Bernard loses seven yards on the next play.

A.J. Green with a tiptoe catch-effort along the sideline and it's under review. Would be an amazing catch if it's overruled.

On third and goal from the 2, Newton scores his 56th touchdown! We're tied at 7 with 3:02 left in the first quarter. Good response drive by Carolina there.

McCaffrey with another huge run, this time of 43 yards. He got one hole between the tackles and the Panthers have first and goal.

McCaffrey with a big run. The Panthers need to get him going.

Cam misfires on a throw across the middle to Devin Funchess that would have earned a first down. He hits Jarius Wright one play later for a first down. Cincinnati brought the blitz there.

The Bengals cap an 11-play, 75-yard drive with a Gio Bernard 1-yard touchdown run. Bengals up 7-0 six minutes into play. Dalton was 6-of-7 throwing on that drive.

Andy Dalton's first pass to Tyler Boyd is a big 23-yard gain.

Panthers go 3-and-out on their first drive as Newton's pass to Torrey Smith is short of the first down. Bengals get the ball at their own 25.

The Panthers and Bengals will both be sporting "One Carolina" gear in Sunday's game in support of Hurricane Florence relief.

Bigger than football. 🏈



The #Bengals will be wearing One Carolina stickers on their helmets in support of the relief efforts from Hurricane Florence.



The #Bengals will be wearing One Carolina stickers on their helmets in support of the relief efforts from Hurricane Florence.

We send our well wishes to all who were affected. #FootballIsFamily#CINvsCAR #SeizeTheDEY

Our players will wear a special #OneCarolina decal for today's game.



Reply with a screenshot or receipt of a donation to Hurricane Florence relief and

we'll pick a lucky winner for this signed CMC helmet 👊 pic.twitter.com/C43QUylKrl — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 23, 2018

WFMY News 2 Sports Producer Brian Hall caught up with New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw, who the team invited to be Sunday's "Keep Pounding" drummer.

great to talk with @CityofNewBern Mayor Dana Outlaw ahead of today's @Panthers game. he will serve as the "Keep Pounding" drummer....

The Panthers have said rookie cornerback Donte Jackson will start opposite James Bradberry Sunday. A look at Sunday's inactive list for both teams:

PANTHERS

WR Curtis Samuel

LB Andre Smith

TE Greg Olsen

G Trai Turner

DE Marquis Haynes

WR Damiere Byrd

CB Lorenzo Doss

BENGALS

RB Joe Mixon

RB Thomas Rawls

C Billy Price

WR Auden Tate

OL Cedric Ogbuehi

LB Preston Brown

DE Michael Johnson

Here's a couple of early looks at Bank of America Stadium on the field from our sports team.

Two hours before kickoff between the @Bengals & @Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Watch all the action at 1pm on @WFMY News 2....#PanthersOn2

The Mayor of New Bern, NC will be Sunday's #KeepPounding drummer. Here's Panthers coach Ron Rivera inviting Dana Outlaw to pound the drummer.

Dana Outlaw, mayor of New Bern, N.C., got a special call from head coach Ron Rivera inviting him to be today's #KeepPounding drummer.

WEEK 3

Cincinnati Bengals (2-0) at Carolina Panthers (1-1), Bank of America Stadium

TV: WFMY News 2

Kickoff - 1 p.m.

The all-time series stands at 2-2-1. The Panthers and Bengals tied in their last game in 2014. The Panthers are 2-1 against Cincinnati at home.

The Panthers look to bounce back from their Week 2 loss to Atlanta. Cincinnati is 2-0 and is playing after an extended break. The Bengals' last game was a Thursday night contest at home against Baltimore.

In Week 1 against Dallas, the Panthers sacked Dak Prescott six times. Last week against Atlanta? No sacks. They'll have to return to pressuring the quarterback at their Week 1 rate to slow down the Bengals offense.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton has 508 yards passing on six touchdowns in his team's first two games. Star receiver A.J. Green has caught four touchdowns from Dalton. Cam Newton is completing 69 percent (49 of 71) of his passes, which is the accuracy level you want him at if you're a Panthers fan. Newton has thrown for 496 yards and has three touchdowns.

Panthers sophomore running back Christian McCaffrey is continuing his active presence in the offense but is still looking for his first touchdown. McCaffrey is the leading receiver with 147 yards.

