Unless you're the NCAA, Odell Beckham Jr.'s postgame celebration following LSU's victory over Clemson in the College Football Playoff Championship Game on Monday may have seemed like harmless fun.

As it turns out, that may not be the case.

According to NOLA.com, a simple battery arrest warrant for the Cleveland Browns wide receiver has been issued in New Orleans. On Wendesday, video of Beckham slapping a police officer on the rear end during the Tigers' locker room celebration made the rounds on social media.

More on this story as it develops.

