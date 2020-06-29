Reports: Cam Newton could be heading to the New England Patriots

ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Twitter that Newton has reached an agreement with the New England Patriots.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Months after being released by the Carolina Panthers, it seems Cam Newton has committed to another team. ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Twitter Sunday that Newton has reached an agreement with the New England Patriots.

According to ESPN, Newton's agreement is for one year and will make him a part of the team's efforts to replace former Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady, who announced earlier this year he would be joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 2015 NFL MVP missed all but two games with the Panthers in 2019 due to a foot injury he suffered in the preseason. Newton aggravated that injury while trying to play through the pain and missed the final 14 games of a dismal campaign for Carolina.

Newton left the Panthers with his name all over the team's record book and as the NFL's all-time leader for quarterback rushing touchdowns. He was drafted first overall in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Auburn University, and this was the first time in his career as a free agent.

Newton, who turned 31 last month, has not yet commented on the report, and the Patriots have not released a statement on the matter either.