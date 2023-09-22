Shaq says Dallas Cowboys will win the Super Bowl while on First Take

Shaq called into ESPN's "First Take" – posing as "Tex Johnson" from Abilene – to tell Stephen A. Smith he thinks Dallas is taking home the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA interview with Shaq from June.

The Dallas Cowboys are 2-0 with a dominant 70 to 10 score differential in those games.

Naturally, "Dallas to the Super Bowl" has become a hot topic (again). On ESPN's "First Take" Friday morning, Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal, who owns a home in Carrollton, called in to the show – posing as die-hard Cowboys fan alter ego "Tex Johnson" – to say he thinks Dallas will win the Super Bowl this season.

This isn't the first time Shaq has called into a show with Stephen A. Smith as Tex Johnson. In 2019, he had Smith going for a little while before Smith realized it was Shaq. The video went viral with millions of views:

Obviously, Smith wasn't fooled by the gimmick so easily the second time around. During the call into First Take, Shaq said the Dallas Cowboys would win the Super Bowl and Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes would win their next two games against the nationally-ranked Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans.

"You [are] gonna call here to say the Dallas Cowboys are winning the Super Bowl?" Smith questioned.

"Yes sir," Shaq "Tex Johnson" O'Neal replied.

Tex Johnson, we mean @SHAQ, is all in on the Cowboys and Buffs 🔥🤣@FirstTake pic.twitter.com/JILVpZ9qqD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 22, 2023

In June, WFAA spoke with Shaq about the Cowboys and he said it was all up to Dak Prescott to take Dallas "over the hump."

Through two games, Prescott has thrown for 398 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions and has completed 71% of his passes. While his cumulative totals don't match the league leaders, Prescott's QBR, which measures a quarterback's overall performance, is a league-leading 82.8 out of 100.