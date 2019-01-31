GREENSBORO, N.C. — No doubt, Super Bowl LIII will be another one for the history books.
You can watch the big game right here Sunday on WFMY News 2 with pregame coverage beginning at 2:00 p.m. The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams kick off at 6:30 p.m.
But before the big game, with all the touchdowns, half-time show, and commercials we’re going to fact check ya! A little trivia for you to impress your friends at your Super Bowl party.
Facts from CBS Sports, Patriots, and Rams!
- Did you know, 1.3 billion chicken wings will be on the menu for Super Bowl Sunday? Plus, 11.2 million pounds of potato chips, and more than 3 million pounds of popcorn.
- The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the home of the Falcons. This is the stadium’s first Super Bowl but Atlanta’s third Super Bowl overall.
- This is a rematch of Super Bowl XXXVI which was played in February 2002. However, Rams quarterback Jared Goff, 24, said on the opening night he doesn’t remember watching that Super Bowl.
- This is the Patriots’ 11th Super Bowl appearance overall, the most in NFL history
- The Patriots are the third team in NFL history to go to three straight Super Bowls
- If the Patriots win, they’ll break a tie with the Steelers for the most wins in playoff history
- This is Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick’s 12th Super Bowl Appearance
- This is Tom Brady’s ninth Super Bowl. He already owns the record for the most Super Bowl appearances by any one player
- This is the Rams’ fourth Super Bowl appearance and their first since February 2002
- Jared Goff is 24-years-old, Tom Brady is 41-years-old.
- If the Patriots win, Brady will become the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl, a record held by Peyton Manning
- Both Goff and Brady are from the Bay area
- Bill Belichick is 66-years-old, Sean McVay is 33-years-old. The 33-year age gap between coaches is a Super Bowl record
- If the Rams win, Sean McVay will become the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl
- The Patriots haven’t scored a touchdown in the first quarter of a Super Bowl under Belichick
- Gladys Knight will sing the National Anthem
- Maroon 5 will headline the halftime show
- The Rams will wear their blue and yellow throwback jerseys
- The Patriots will be wearing white jerseys
- Both Rams and the Patriots are expected to lose top assistant coaches after the game
