WATCH: Babyface performs 'America the Beautiful' at the Super Bowl

The 12-time Grammy winner played an acoustic guitar decorated with themes of America as he performed a soulful rendition of the classic song.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Grammy award-winning R&B legend Babyface performed "America the Beautiful" at Super Bowl LVII, singing a soulful, acoustic rendition of the classic song.

The song was signed by Colin Denny, a deaf member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, in a blend of American Sign Language and North American Indian Sign Language.

As he sang, Babyface played an acoustic guitar decorated with themes of America.

Hours before the performance, Babyface shared a throwback photo on Twitter from his childhood.

"This was the last time I sang America The Beautiful... in a play in 1974. 10th grade! 49 years later... LET'S GO!" he tweeted.

This was the last time I sang America The Beautiful… in a play in 1974… 10th grade! 49 years later… LET’S GO! #SBLVII 🏈 pic.twitter.com/lXZxdKKtVL — Babyface (@babyface) February 12, 2023

R&B singer Jhené Aiko performed "America the Beautiful" at last year's Super Bowl.

Who is Babyface?

Babyface is a 12-time Grammy Award winner whose hits include “Whip Appeal,” “When Can I See You” and “Give U My Heart” with Toni Braxton. He's the co-founder of LaFace Records and collaborated with a number of big names including Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai and Patti LaBelle.

The 63-year-old singer, songwriter and record producer has written and produced more than two dozen number-one R&B hits throughout his career.

Who else is performing at the Super Bowl?

Country artist Chris Stapleton is singing the national anthem, and actor-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph is performing "Lift Every Voice and Sing.

Pop icon Rihanna is set to perform the Super Bowl halftime show.

Oscar-winning actor Troy Kotsur will sign the national anthem, and Maryland performer Justina Miles will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing." She will also perform an ASL version of Rihanna's halftime show.

