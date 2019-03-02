10:05 p.m. Patriots win!!!! #SuperBowl53 NE 13 LAR 3
9:58 p.m. Patriots hit field goal to make the score NE-13 LAR-3. 1:12 left to go in #SuperBowl53!
9:48 p.m. - It's not looking good for the Rams. 2:20 left to go in the 4th quarter and Patriots have possession. Score NE-10 LAR-3
9:39 p.m. - Rams throw an interception with 4:17 left in the 4th quarter. Patriots will begin another drive. Score NE-10 LAR-3
9:32 p.m. - First touchdown of #SuperBowl53 goes to the New England Patriots! 7:00 left in the 4th quarter. Score NE-10 LAR-3.
9:09 p.m. -Patriots safety Patrick Chung is not expected to return after injuring his arm earlier in the 3rd quarter.
9:05 p.m. - It is now a tie game for #SuperBowl 53! Rams convert the field goal. 2:11 left in the 3rd quarter. Current Score NE-3 LAR-3
9:00 p.m. - Rams currently driving the ball down the field. 3:40 left in 3rd Quarter NE-3 LAR-0
Predictions on the game, thoughts on halftime performance and more!
7: 58 p.m. - Half-time #Superbowl53 NE-3 LAR-0
Check out our 21-foot monitor!
7:38 p.m. 6:14 left until half-time #Super Bowl 53! Current score NE-3 LAR-0
6:55 p.m. Patriots miss field goal attempt, Rams will take over with the ball with 5:35 left in the 1st quarter.
6:52 p.m. - In case you missed it, military planes flying over the stadium before Super Bowl 53!
6:50 p.m. -Patriots looking pretty good on this current drive. 7:00 left in the 1st quarter. Score NE-0 LAR-0
According to Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley, the Rams have already won the Super Bowl of Uniforms.
6:36 p.m. Brady throws Interception, first turnover of Super Bowl 53!
6:30 p.m. - Patriots will receive the ball first in Super Bowl 53.
6:08 p.m. - The Rams look fired up!
