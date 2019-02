10:05 p.m. Patriots win!!!! #SuperBowl53 NE 13 LAR 3

9:58 p.m. Patriots hit field goal to make the score NE-13 LAR-3. 1:12 left to go in #SuperBowl53!

9:48 p.m. - It's not looking good for the Rams. 2:20 left to go in the 4th quarter and Patriots have possession. Score NE-10 LAR-3

9:39 p.m. - Rams throw an interception with 4:17 left in the 4th quarter. Patriots will begin another drive. Score NE-10 LAR-3

9:32 p.m. - First touchdown of #SuperBowl53 goes to the New England Patriots! 7:00 left in the 4th quarter. Score NE-10 LAR-3.

9:09 p.m. -Patriots safety Patrick Chung is not expected to return after injuring his arm earlier in the 3rd quarter.

9:05 p.m. - It is now a tie game for #SuperBowl 53! Rams convert the field goal. 2:11 left in the 3rd quarter. Current Score NE-3 LAR-3

9:00 p.m. - Rams currently driving the ball down the field. 3:40 left in 3rd Quarter NE-3 LAR-0

8:40 p.m. -Predictions on the game, thoughts on halftime performance and more!

7: 58 p.m. - Half-time #Superbowl53 NE-3 LAR-0

7:40 p.m. - The best seat in the house is right here at WFMY Studios! Check out our 21-foot monitor!

7:38 p.m. 6:14 left until half-time #Super Bowl 53! Current score NE-3 LAR-0

6:55 p.m. Patriots miss field goal attempt, Rams will take over with the ball with 5:35 left in the 1st quarter.

6:52 p.m. - In case you missed it, military planes flying over the stadium before Super Bowl 53!

6:50 p.m. -Patriots looking pretty good on this current drive. 7:00 left in the 1st quarter. Score NE-0 LAR-0

6:38 p.m. - According to Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley, the Rams have already won the Super Bowl of Uniforms.

6:36 p.m. Brady throws Interception, first turnover of Super Bowl 53!

6:30 p.m. - Patriots will receive the ball first in Super Bowl 53.

6:08 p.m. - The Rams look fired up!

5:50 p.m. - WFMY News 2's Super Bowl Trivia throwdown is happening now! "2 the Endzone" is heated by Julie Luck comes out on top as tonight's winner! Congrats Julie!

5:44 p.m. - Who's ready for some FOOOOTBAAAALLLLL!!!

5:04 p.m. - The Super Bowl 53 party has started here at WFMY News 2! Here is just one of the many dishes that we have on our huge spread.

5:00 p.m. - Who's ready to see the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds before Super Bowl 53? The flyover will feature six F-16 Fighting Falcons that will be soaring over Mercedes-Benz Stadium!

4:50 p.m. - Almost game time! Fans starting to pour in at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

4:08 p.m. - A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium before Super Bowl 53!

3:59 p.m. - Rams and Patriot fans getting along before tonight's big game.

3:50 p.m. - Check out Meteorologist Tim Buckley's football socks!

3:40 p.m. - Some pictures of the festivities and fun on Sunday before the game.

PHOTOS | Super Bowl 53 Game Day!

PHOTOS: Super Bowl 53 The New England Patriots celebrate their 13-3 win in Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Dont'a Hightower #54 of the New England Patriots celebrates a sack against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots is congratulated by his teammates David Andrews #60 and Brian Hoyer #2 after their fourth quarter touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Robert Woods #17 of the Los Angeles Rams attempts a catch near the sideline against the New England Patriots in the first half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders Napoleon Jinnies (L) and Quinton Peron (R) look on during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams throws a pass against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Michael Brockers #90 of the Los Angeles Rams attempts to catch the ball in the second quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. New England Patriots fans cheer during the second quarter of Super Bowl LIII at McGreevy's Bar on February 3, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The New England Patriots are playing the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta. Ndamukong Suh #93 and Troy Hill #32 of the Los Angeles Rams react after a missed field goal by Stephen Gostkowski #3 of the New England Patriots in the first quarter during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Stephen Gostkowski #3 of the New England Patriots misses a first quarter field goal attempt against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. An aerial view of the field during the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. John Johnson III #43 of the Los Angeles Rams and teammate Nickell Robey-Coleman #23 tackle Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the New England Patriots in the first half of the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots is sacked by Aaron Donald #99 and Ethan Westbrooks #95 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots gives instructions to his teammates in the first half of the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots misses a pass under pressure from John Johnson #43 of the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and his teammates take the field prior the start of the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rodger Saffold #76 of the Los Angeles Rams jumps into the field prior the star of the Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Halle Bailey (L) and Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle perform during the Super Bowl LIII Pregame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Los Angeles Rams cheerleader Quinton Peron looks on during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Gladys Knight performs the National Anthem prior to Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) The Super Bowl logo is reflected in a woman's sunglasses outside the Super Bowl Experience in Atlanta, Georgia on February 2, 2019. Fans walk around the upper sections of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. ( New England Patriots stretch before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. Los Angeles Rams players stretch before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. People arrive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Super Bowl LIII between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots, February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Fans cheer outside a television studio near the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. Fans dance during the Super Bowl Experience in Atlanta, Georgia on February 2, 2019. View of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on February 2, 2019. Fans gather at the Centennial Olympic Park during the Super Bowl Experience outside the World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia Febuary 2, 2019. A Los Angeles Rams fan poses outside the Super Bowl Experience in Atlanta, Georgia on February 2, 2019. A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LIII on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley II warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. Keith Birchall of Cumberland, RI, shows off five Super Bowl rings, before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) New England Patriots' Stephen Anderson, left, and Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff pose for a picture before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) New England Patriots' Julian Edelman warms before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Los Angeles Rams' Ndamukong Suh arrives for warm ups before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Fans arrive before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald arrives for warm-ups before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Fans are screened by security as they enter the grounds near the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) A Los Angeles Rams fan celebrates outside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Fans stand in line at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Fans cheer outside a television studio near the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Sporting a L.A. Rams haircut, Da'mon Jackson of Santa Ana, CA talks on his phone before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Fans pose outside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Fans take photos before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

3:05 p.m. - Fans mingling and tailgating outside the stadium:

3 p.m. - WFMY News 2 photographer Brian Hall is in the media workroom.

2:45 p.m. - Don't forget about the Puppy Bowl! A stray North Carolina puppy 'Remington' is 'playing' in the game. Puppy Bowl XV starts at 3 p.m.

2:30 p.m. - T-minus four hours until kickoff! A live look at the festivities outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

1 p.m. - An early look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The playing surface looks to be in great shape.

11:30 a.m. - The pregame show is on CBS now! Seven hours of pregame coverage!

10:50 a.m. - Throw some ribs on the grill! The tailgating has begun!

10 a.m. - Weather looks good for the game!

9:30 a.m. - Less than 10 hours until kickoff and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is looking its Sunday best!

