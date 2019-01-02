The big game is now just two days away. All eyes on quarterbacks Tom Brady and Jared Goff in a joint interview. Of course, we all listened to what they had to say, but did we see what their body language was saying? Let's dissect that interview play by play to unravel any silent messages.

It all started with a hand shake. Brady extends his hand, which Goff accepts. But, notice that Goff touches Brady's upper arm. A move that shows he's got the upper hand. That's a silent power play.

During the interview, Brady uses his knee to box out Goff. Brady spreads out his right knee into Goff's personal space. Totally taking back the power. What's fascinating is that Brady probably doesn't realize what he's doing.

When Brady is asked what advice he'd give Goff, Goff was disengaged. He doesn't appear interested. He's looking off to the right then he looks up in the air until he hears Brady's response.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline and I'll get back to you. Would you do my a favor? And give my page a "like".