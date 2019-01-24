Super Bowl LIII projects to be a good one as Tom Brady's New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams looking to top off a storybook season.

Now, football fans have a reason to cheer for a close game, regardless of any rooting interests.

Buffalo Wild Wings will offer free wings to everyone in America if the game goes to overtime.

“We know fans get a thrill out of having something riding on the outcome of the game, and given the number of overtime games we’ve seen all season, we wanted to up the ante for everyone," Chief Marketing Officer Seth Freeman said in a statement on Inspire Brands' website. "Even if you don’t have a dog in the fight, we all have a common rooting interest in extending the game because that means more football, and now, free wings!”

If overtime happens during Super Bowl LIII Feb. 3, the wing giveaway will take place Feb. 18 from 4-7 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings FREE WINGS! If LA-New England goes to overtime, we're giving everyone in America free wings on Feb. 18. LET'S DO THIS! Details: https://goo.gl/x3qajd

