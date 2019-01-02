Drew Brees always wanted to be in Atlanta this weekend.

But not this way.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback is in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII festivities, but he'd much rather have been a participant in the game.

But he's here. And he's forging through TV appearances. And he's putting on a brave face. But he just looks just plain miserable.

Check out this interview with 11Alive's Chesley McNeil:

Brees didn't get very specific when asked exactly why he was in Atlanta, saying, "Here on behalf of some corporate partners who have some great initiatives going on...so spending time with them, and then going to be back with my family and enjoy the offseason.

A little bit later on in the day, 11Alive talked to Brees again, and he still didn't sound too thrilled (then again, he was talking about the much-discussed no-call in the NFC Championship that helped end the Saints' season):

He continued to make appearances like this one, where he failed to convince anyone that he actually was happy to be in Atlanta:

People noticed:

Some had his back:

Others weren't so understanding:

And there were Falcons' fans:

While he may have worn his raw emotions on his sleeve, at least he didn't take to the next level like some believe Saints coach Sean Payton did earlier this week.

The Super Bowl happens Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

