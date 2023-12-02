"The Puppy Bowl is a huge event for the VB SPCA and animal shelters everywhere. It showcases the amazing animals that end up in shelters each year."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Football isn't the only thing people are watching today.

The Puppy Bowl was on this afternoon, too!

The Virginia Beach SPCA held a *tail-gate" party at Smartmouth Pilot House.

13News Now Photojournalist Bono Herrera gives us a look, with Kate Baldwin of the Virginia Beach SPCA providing the narration:

"Today is Puppy Bowl Sunday - the most important game - the cutest game of

the year, for sure.

"The Puppy Bowl is a huge event for animal shelters everywhere. It showcases the amazing animals that end up in shelters each year.

"And so the Virginia Beach SPCA has been really fortunate that we've had puppies in the Puppy Bowl for the past six years.

"So this is Briscoe (introducing us to one of their pups). Briscoe is about 7-8 months old. Briscoe was one of the puppies rescued from Envigo, so he really got his second chance at the VB SPCA.

"And this is Espresso (introducing us to another). She was wild on the field so she had a ton of energy, very suiting for her name. She is playful, rambunctious, sassy.

"So we love the puppy bowl because people at home are seeing these adorable animals on screen, and hopefully it's inspiring them to take action, whether it's supporting animal shelters wherever they are, or going out and adopting a pet of their own and looking at an animal shelter first because there are great animals available in animal shelters everywhere."