GREENSBORO, N.C. — Super Bowl LIII is taking over Atlanta but it’s also taking over your big screen TV!
Here’s everything you need to know about the Super Bowl from kickoff to the Lombardi trophy!
GAME TIME: The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams kick off Sunday, at 6:30 p.m.
COVERAGE TIME: Super Bowl coverage begins at 2:00 p.m.
ALL THINGS SUPER BOWL
WHERE IS THE SUPER BOWL PLAYED?
The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the home of the Falcons. This is the stadium’s first Super Bowl but Atlanta’s third Super Bowl overall.
REMATCH
These two teams met Super Bowl XXXVI which was played in February 2002, of course with different players. However, Rams quarterback Jared Goff, 24, said on the opening night he doesn’t remember watching that Super Bowl. The Rams were also located in St. Louis.
WHO’S SINGING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM?
Gladys Knight will sing the National Anthem.
WHO’S PERFORMING THE HALFTIME SHOW?
Maroon 5 will headline the halftime show. The band will be joined by special guests Travis Scott and Big Boi.
THE MATCH-UP
The Patriots are entering the game as the second seed in the AFC after an 11-5 season and playoff wins over the Chargers and Chiefs (on the road and in overtime)
The Rams enter the game as the second seed in the NFC after a 13-3 season and playoff wins over the Cowboys and Saints (on the road and in overtime).
STATS TO KNOW
- This is the Patriots’ 11th Super Bowl appearance overall, the most in NFL history
- The Patriots are the third team in NFL history to go to three straight Super Bowls
- If the Patriots win, they’ll break a tie with the Steelers for the most wins in playoff history
- This is the Rams’ fourth Super Bowl appearance and their first since February 2002
- Jared Goff is 24-years-old, Tom Brady is 41-years-old.
- If the Patriots win, Brady will become the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl, a record held by Peyton Manning
- Bill Belichick is 66-years-old, Sean McVay is 33-years-old. The 33-year age gap between coaches is a Super Bowl record
- If the Rams win, Sean McVay will become the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl
HOW MANY IN ATLANTA
More than one million people from across the country will come to the city to take part in the festivities
COMMERCIALS
CBS will charge $5,000,000 for a 30-second ad during the game. The network is expecting to earn roughly $500 million for the broadcast day.
SUPERFOODS
Did you know, 1.3 billion chicken wings will be on the menu for Super Bowl Sunday? Plus, 11.2 million pounds of potato chips, and more than 3 million pounds of popcorn.
LOMBARDI TROPHY
The Vince Lombardi Trophy is the trophy awarded each year to the winner of the Super Bowl. The trophy is named in honor of NFL coach Vince Lombardi, who led the Green Bay Packers to victories in the first two Super Bowl games.
STREAMING
Super Bowl LIII will be televised by CBS and streamed for FREE on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app (available on most connected devices); also available on CBS All Access.