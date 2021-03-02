Check out these Game Day recipes served up by the News 2 crew

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anchors with WFMY News 2 are sharing their favorite game day recipes with you our viewers! Check out what a few of them plan to whip up for Super Bowl LV.
Julie Luck’s Sriracha Honey Glazed Chicken Wings
Ingredients:
- Value pack of chicken wings (approx. 3 lbs.)
- 2 tbsp chili powder
- 2 tbsp cumin
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp pepper
- 1/8 tsp ground clove
- 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper
Instructions:
- Mix seasonings.
- Toss seasonings with raw chicken wings
- Bake wings for 30 minutes at 325 degrees. (Flip after 15 minutes)
- While the wings are in the oven, mix basting sauce.
Basting Sauce:
- 1/2 cup sriracha hot sauce (Huy Fong Foods brand)
- 1/2 cup honey
Transfer wings to hot grill to crisp and put char marks on chicken. Approximately 5 minutes on each side.
Baste chicken with sriracha/honey mixture while on the grill.
Serve and enjoy!
Tracey McCain's Tasty Chili Dip
Prep time: 5 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 (8oz) packages of cream cheese
- 1 (15 oz) can of chili, no beans
- 1 (16 oz) package of shredded cheese
Instructions:
Spread cream cheese on the bottom of a microwave-safe dish. Spread a layer of chili over the cream cheese. Finish with a layer of shredded cheddar cheese. Microwave for 5 minutes or until the cheese melts. Serve the dip hot, add some tortilla chips and enjoy!
Eric Chilton's Taco Soup
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 6-8 hours
Ingredients:
- Ground beef
- Onions
- Diced Tomatoes
- Tomatoes with Chiles
- Diced green Chiles
- Mexican stewed tomatoes
- Whole kernel corn
- Kidney Beans
- Pinto Beans
- Taco seasoning mix
- Ranch salad dressing mix
For toppings:
- Sour Cream
- Shredded Cheese
- Jalapenos
Instructions:
On the stovetop, you add the onions to the ground beef. Brown the combination and drain it.
Then you put the onion-round beef mixture in a crock pot and add all the other canned ingredients. Turn it on low and cook for 6 to 8 hours. Or if you're in a hurry, cook it in a pot on the stove for an hour or so.
Tips:
Eric says his secret is in the plating. It can be eaten with a spoon, like a soup, or with chips and made into a dip! Add the other toppings of your choice and enjoy!
Tim Buckley's Guacamole
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 Avocados
- 1 Lime, Juiced
- ½ Onion, Chopped
- ½ Cup Fresh Cilantro, Chopped
- Add Salt to Taste
- Add Cayenne Pepper to Taste
Instructions:
- Cut the avocados down the center, remove the pit. Scoop out the avocado into a mixing bowl.
- Finely chop ½ an onion. Empty into the mixing bowl.
- Finely chop your cilantro. Empty into the mixing bowl.
- Add the juice of one fresh lime to the mixing bowl.
- Using a spatula, stir the avocado, onion, and cilantro together. You’ll mash the avocado along the way. Less stirring will yield a chunkier guacamole, while more stirring will give you a smoother consistency.
- Add some salt to your taste.
- Add some cayenne pepper to your taste. A little of this goes a long way, so add bit by bit until it’s to your desired spiciness.
- Empty your guacamole into a serving bowl.
- Sprinkle a touch of cayenne pepper on top for color.
Dig in and enjoy!
Ben Smart’s Guacamole
Ingredients:
- 3 avocados
- 1/2 onion
- 1 teaspoon of pumpkin seeds
- 1 teaspoon of pine nuts
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- a pinch of salt and pepper
- a bit of garlic
- 1 tablespoon of Greek yogurt
- A few sundried tomatoes
Spices: Cumin and coriander
Tanya Rivera's Favorite Veggie Dip
(Tanya says she loves this recipe she found on Pinterest by Jennifer Segal)
Total time: 30 minutes+ (varies depending on how long you let it chill)
Ingredients:
- 2 15-ounce cans black beans, rinsed and drained
- 3 ears fresh cooked corn, kernels cut off the cob
- 2 red bell peppers, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons minced shallots, from one medium shallot
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 9 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, best quality such as Colavita
- 1 teaspoon lime zest (be sure to zest limes before juicing them)
- 6 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish
- 2 Hass avocados, chopped
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients except for avocados in a large bowl and mix well. Cover and chill for a few hours or overnight. Right before serving, add avocados and mix gently, being careful not to mash avocados. Garnish with a more chopped cilantro if desired. Serve at room temperature.
Meghann Mollerus' Pimento Cheese Dip
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Process Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
- one yellow onion
- one jalapeno
- one jar of any mayonnaise
- one jar of diced pimentos
- garlic powder
- black pepper
- one pack of cream cheese
- one two-cup pack of sharp cheddar cheese (course shred, not fine shred)
- one box of crackers or pretzels
Instructions:
- Add half of a pack (four ounces) of cream cheese to bowl (cream cheese must be at room temperature, or mixture won't blend properly)
- Add a generous fork-full of mayonnaise
- Mash together the cream cheese and mayo
- Cut and mince 1/6 of the yellow onion
- Cut up the jalapeno
- Add the onion, jalapeno and two tablespoons of pimentos to the bowl
- Add a dash of garlic powder and black pepper
- Mash together the mixture
- Add a half of the pack of sharp cheddar cheese (can substitute with blue cheese or white cheddar)
- Work the mixture together
- Add the second half of the pack of sharp cheddar cheese
- Work the mixture together and into a cheese ball
- Spiff up the presentation by transferring the cheese ball to a new bowl
A group of eight to 10 people can munch on this delicious appetizer. Grab your favorite pack of crackers or pretzels, take a scoop and enjoy!
DESSERT
Ed Matthews' Surprise Pie
Prep Time: 5 Minutes
Total time: Overnight
Ingredients:
- 1 graham cracker ready pie shell
- 1 8 oz can crushed pineapples
- 1 can eagle brand condensed milk
- 1 bag crushed pecans
- 1 8oz cool whip
Instructions:
Combine the pineapples, condensed milk, and cool whip in a mixing bowl (Do not drain pineapples). Mix well. Add desired amount of pecans & mix again. Pour mixture in pie crust. Sprinkle more pecans on top. Refrigerate overnight.