Check out these Game Day recipes served up by the News 2 crew

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anchors with WFMY News 2 are sharing their favorite game day recipes with you our viewers! Check out what a few of them plan to whip up for Super Bowl LV.

You can watch the game right here on WFMY News 2, Sunday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Julie Luck’s Sriracha Honey Glazed Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

Value pack of chicken wings (approx. 3 lbs.)

2 tbsp chili powder

2 tbsp cumin

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1/8 tsp ground clove

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

Instructions:

Mix seasonings.

Toss seasonings with raw chicken wings

Bake wings for 30 minutes at 325 degrees. (Flip after 15 minutes)

While the wings are in the oven, mix basting sauce.

Basting Sauce:

1/2 cup sriracha hot sauce (Huy Fong Foods brand)

1/2 cup honey

Transfer wings to hot grill to crisp and put char marks on chicken. Approximately 5 minutes on each side.

Baste chicken with sriracha/honey mixture while on the grill.

Serve and enjoy!

Tracey McCain's Tasty Chili Dip

Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

2 (8oz) packages of cream cheese

1 (15 oz) can of chili, no beans

1 (16 oz) package of shredded cheese

Instructions:

Spread cream cheese on the bottom of a microwave-safe dish. Spread a layer of chili over the cream cheese. Finish with a layer of shredded cheddar cheese. Microwave for 5 minutes or until the cheese melts. Serve the dip hot, add some tortilla chips and enjoy!

Eric Chilton's Taco Soup

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 6-8 hours

Ingredients:

Ground beef

Onions

Diced Tomatoes

Tomatoes with Chiles

Diced green Chiles

Mexican stewed tomatoes

Whole kernel corn

Kidney Beans

Pinto Beans

Taco seasoning mix

Ranch salad dressing mix

For toppings:

Sour Cream

Shredded Cheese

Jalapenos

Instructions:

On the stovetop, you add the onions to the ground beef. Brown the combination and drain it.

Then you put the onion-round beef mixture in a crock pot and add all the other canned ingredients. Turn it on low and cook for 6 to 8 hours. Or if you're in a hurry, cook it in a pot on the stove for an hour or so.

Tips:

Eric says his secret is in the plating. It can be eaten with a spoon, like a soup, or with chips and made into a dip! Add the other toppings of your choice and enjoy!

Tim Buckley's Guacamole

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2 Avocados

1 Lime, Juiced

½ Onion, Chopped

½ Cup Fresh Cilantro, Chopped

Add Salt to Taste

Add Cayenne Pepper to Taste

Instructions:

Cut the avocados down the center, remove the pit. Scoop out the avocado into a mixing bowl.

Finely chop ½ an onion. Empty into the mixing bowl.

Finely chop your cilantro. Empty into the mixing bowl.

Add the juice of one fresh lime to the mixing bowl.

Using a spatula, stir the avocado, onion, and cilantro together. You’ll mash the avocado along the way. Less stirring will yield a chunkier guacamole, while more stirring will give you a smoother consistency.

Add some salt to your taste.

Add some cayenne pepper to your taste. A little of this goes a long way, so add bit by bit until it’s to your desired spiciness.

Empty your guacamole into a serving bowl.

Sprinkle a touch of cayenne pepper on top for color.

Dig in and enjoy!

Ben Smart’s Guacamole

Ingredients:

3 avocados

1/2 onion

1 teaspoon of pumpkin seeds

1 teaspoon of pine nuts

1 teaspoon lemon juice

a pinch of salt and pepper

a bit of garlic

1 tablespoon of Greek yogurt

A few sundried tomatoes

Spices: Cumin and coriander

Tanya Rivera's Favorite Veggie Dip

(Tanya says she loves this recipe she found on Pinterest by Jennifer Segal)

Total time: 30 minutes+ (varies depending on how long you let it chill)

Ingredients:

2 15-ounce cans black beans, rinsed and drained

3 ears fresh cooked corn, kernels cut off the cob

2 red bell peppers, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons minced shallots, from one medium shallot

2 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons sugar

9 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, best quality such as Colavita

1 teaspoon lime zest (be sure to zest limes before juicing them)

6 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish

2 Hass avocados, chopped

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients except for avocados in a large bowl and mix well. Cover and chill for a few hours or overnight. Right before serving, add avocados and mix gently, being careful not to mash avocados. Garnish with a more chopped cilantro if desired. Serve at room temperature.

Meghann Mollerus' Pimento Cheese Dip

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Process Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

one yellow onion

one jalapeno

one jar of any mayonnaise

one jar of diced pimentos

garlic powder

black pepper

one pack of cream cheese

one two-cup pack of sharp cheddar cheese (course shred, not fine shred)

one box of crackers or pretzels

Instructions:

Add half of a pack (four ounces) of cream cheese to bowl (cream cheese must be at room temperature, or mixture won't blend properly)

Add a generous fork-full of mayonnaise

Mash together the cream cheese and mayo

Cut and mince 1/6 of the yellow onion

Cut up the jalapeno

Add the onion, jalapeno and two tablespoons of pimentos to the bowl

Add a dash of garlic powder and black pepper

Mash together the mixture

Add a half of the pack of sharp cheddar cheese (can substitute with blue cheese or white cheddar)

Work the mixture together

Add the second half of the pack of sharp cheddar cheese

Work the mixture together and into a cheese ball

Spiff up the presentation by transferring the cheese ball to a new bowl

A group of eight to 10 people can munch on this delicious appetizer. Grab your favorite pack of crackers or pretzels, take a scoop and enjoy!

DESSERT

Ed Matthews' Surprise Pie

Prep Time: 5 Minutes

Total time: Overnight

Ingredients:

1 graham cracker ready pie shell

1 8 oz can crushed pineapples

1 can eagle brand condensed milk

1 bag crushed pecans

1 8oz cool whip

Instructions: