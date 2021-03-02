x
Super Bowl

Check out these Game Day recipes served up by the News 2 crew

You can watch the game right here on WFMY News 2, Sunday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anchors with WFMY News 2 are sharing their favorite game day recipes with you our viewers! Check out what a few of them plan to whip up for Super Bowl LV.

Julie Luck’s Sriracha Honey Glazed Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

  • Value pack of chicken wings (approx. 3 lbs.)
  • 2 tbsp chili powder
  • 2 tbsp cumin
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp pepper
  • 1/8 tsp ground clove
  • 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

Instructions:

  • Mix seasonings.
  • Toss seasonings with raw chicken wings
  • Bake wings for 30 minutes at 325 degrees. (Flip after 15 minutes)
  • While the wings are in the oven, mix basting sauce.

Basting Sauce:

  • 1/2 cup sriracha hot sauce (Huy Fong Foods brand)
  • 1/2 cup honey

Transfer wings to hot grill to crisp and put char marks on chicken. Approximately 5 minutes on each side.

Baste chicken with sriracha/honey mixture while on the grill.

Serve and enjoy!

Tracey McCain's Tasty Chili Dip

Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 (8oz) packages of cream cheese
  • 1 (15 oz) can of chili, no beans
  • 1 (16 oz) package of shredded cheese

Instructions:

Spread cream cheese on the bottom of a microwave-safe dish. Spread a layer of chili over the cream cheese. Finish with a layer of shredded cheddar cheese. Microwave for 5 minutes or until the cheese melts. Serve the dip hot, add some tortilla chips and enjoy!

Eric Chilton's Taco Soup

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 6-8 hours

Ingredients:

  • Ground beef
  • Onions
  • Diced Tomatoes
  • Tomatoes with Chiles
  • Diced green Chiles
  • Mexican stewed tomatoes
  • Whole kernel corn
  • Kidney Beans
  • Pinto Beans
  • Taco seasoning mix
  • Ranch salad dressing mix

For toppings:

  • Sour Cream
  • Shredded Cheese
  • Jalapenos

Instructions:

On the stovetop, you add the onions to the ground beef. Brown the combination and drain it.

Then you put the onion-round beef mixture in a crock pot and add all the other canned ingredients. Turn it on low and cook for 6 to 8 hours. Or if you're in a hurry, cook it in a pot on the stove for an hour or so.

Tips:

Eric says his secret is in the plating. It can be eaten with a spoon, like a soup, or with chips and made into a dip! Add the other toppings of your choice and enjoy!

Tim Buckley's Guacamole

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 Avocados
  • 1 Lime, Juiced
  • ½ Onion, Chopped
  • ½ Cup Fresh Cilantro, Chopped
  • Add Salt to Taste
  • Add Cayenne Pepper to Taste

Instructions:

  • Cut the avocados down the center, remove the pit. Scoop out the avocado into a mixing bowl.
  • Finely chop ½ an onion. Empty into the mixing bowl.
  • Finely chop your cilantro. Empty into the mixing bowl.
  • Add the juice of one fresh lime to the mixing bowl.
  • Using a spatula, stir the avocado, onion, and cilantro together. You’ll mash the avocado along the way. Less stirring will yield a chunkier guacamole, while more stirring will give you a smoother consistency.
  • Add some salt to your taste.
  • Add some cayenne pepper to your taste. A little of this goes a long way, so add bit by bit until it’s to your desired spiciness.
  • Empty your guacamole into a serving bowl.
  • Sprinkle a touch of cayenne pepper on top for color.

Dig in and enjoy!

Ben Smart’s Guacamole

Ingredients:

  • 3 avocados
  • 1/2 onion
  • 1 teaspoon of pumpkin seeds
  • 1 teaspoon of pine nuts
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • a pinch of salt and pepper
  • a bit of garlic
  • 1 tablespoon of Greek yogurt
  • A few sundried tomatoes

Spices: Cumin and coriander

Tanya Rivera's Favorite Veggie Dip

(Tanya says she loves this recipe she found on Pinterest by Jennifer Segal)

Total time: 30 minutes+ (varies depending on how long you let it chill)

Ingredients:

  • 2 15-ounce cans black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 3 ears fresh cooked corn, kernels cut off the cob
  • 2 red bell peppers, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallots, from one medium shallot
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 9 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, best quality such as Colavita
  • 1 teaspoon lime zest (be sure to zest limes before juicing them)
  • 6 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish
  • 2 Hass avocados, chopped

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients except for avocados in a large bowl and mix well. Cover and chill for a few hours or overnight. Right before serving, add avocados and mix gently, being careful not to mash avocados. Garnish with a more chopped cilantro if desired. Serve at room temperature.

Meghann Mollerus' Pimento Cheese Dip

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Process Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

  • one yellow onion
  • one jalapeno
  • one jar of any mayonnaise
  • one jar of diced pimentos
  • garlic powder
  • black pepper
  • one pack of cream cheese
  • one two-cup pack of sharp cheddar cheese (course shred, not fine shred)
  • one box of crackers or pretzels

Instructions:

  • Add half of a pack (four ounces) of cream cheese to bowl (cream cheese must be at room temperature, or mixture won't blend properly)
  • Add a generous fork-full of mayonnaise
  • Mash together the cream cheese and mayo
  • Cut and mince 1/6 of the yellow onion
  • Cut up the jalapeno
  • Add the onion, jalapeno and two tablespoons of pimentos to the bowl
  • Add a dash of garlic powder and black pepper
  • Mash together the mixture
  • Add a half of the pack of sharp cheddar cheese (can substitute with blue cheese or white cheddar)
  • Work the mixture together
  • Add the second half of the pack of sharp cheddar cheese
  • Work the mixture together and into a cheese ball
  • Spiff up the presentation by transferring the cheese ball to a new bowl

A group of eight to 10 people can munch on this delicious appetizer. Grab your favorite pack of crackers or pretzels, take a scoop and enjoy!

DESSERT

Ed Matthews' Surprise Pie

Prep Time: 5 Minutes

Total time: Overnight

Ingredients:

  • 1 graham cracker ready pie shell
  • 1 8 oz can crushed pineapples
  • 1 can eagle brand condensed milk
  • 1 bag crushed pecans
  • 1 8oz cool whip

Instructions:

Combine the pineapples, condensed milk, and cool whip in a mixing bowl (Do not drain pineapples). Mix well. Add desired amount of pecans & mix again. Pour mixture in pie crust. Sprinkle more pecans on top. Refrigerate overnight.

