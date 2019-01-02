Wings, nachos and pizza are staples to any good Super Bowl party, but Google revealed that many states like to think outside the box with their recipes.
The search engine published a map on Google Trends depicting Super Bowl recipes uniquely searched by each state, and the results left many people scratching their heads.
The map was separated by main dishes, side dishes, appetizers, dips and desserts. While some states were searching relatively expected recipes such as buffalo chicken dips, chicken wings and nachos, other states had very different foods in mind.
Many people on Twitter had strong reactions to the listed recipes, which included Irish stew, cobb salad and paella.
Other people shared their state’s most uniquely searched recipes with pride.
Here’s the complete list:
- Alabama: White chicken chili
- Alaska: Nachos
- Arizona: Cake
- Arkansas: Fried chicken wings
- California: Baked chicken breast
- Colorado: Broccoli cheese soup
- Connecticut: Buffalo chicken dip
- Delaware: Chocolate peanut butter cake
- Washington, D.C.: Bagel pigs in a blanket
- Florida: Cake
- Georgia: Buffalo chicken dip
- Hawaii: Football cupcakes
- Idaho: Salads
- Illinois: Jalapeno poppers
- Indiana: Fried rice
- Iowa: Irish stew
- Kansas: Buffalo chicken dip
- Kentucky: Taco salad
- Louisiana: Cupcakes
- Maine: Paella
- Maryland: Pizza
- Massachusetts: Gluten-free pretzels
- Michigan: Pizza
- Minnesota: Tacos
- Mississippi: Granola bars
- Missouri: Broccoli cheese soup
- Montana: Lentil soup
- Nebraska: Pigs in a blanket
- Nevada: Vegan cheesy bacon spinach dip
- New Hampshire: Cakes and cupcakes
- New Jersey: Buffalo chicken dip
- New Mexico: Pea and peppercorn mash
- New York: Spinach dip
- North Carolina: Cobb salad
- North Dakota: Baked nachos
- Ohio: Buffalo chicken dip
- Oklahoma: Chicken noodle soup
- Oregon: Banana bread
- Pennsylvania: Chicken wings
- Rhode Island: 7-layer dip
- South Carolina: Turkey chili
- South Dakota: Cupcakes
- Tennessee: Cake
- Texas: Spinach dip
- Utah: Bacon wrapped smokies
- Vermont: Lasagna
- Virginia: Buffalo chicken dip
- Washington: Cakes
- West Virginia: Buffalo chicken dip
- Wisconsin: Buffalo chicken dip
- Wyoming: Cakes