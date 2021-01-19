x
Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LV

The two singer-songwriters will come together to sing the National Anthem before the big game in Tampa.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File
This combination photo shows Eric Church performing at the 2016 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 29, 2016, left, and Jazmine Sullivan performing at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2019. Sullivan and Church will join forces to sing the national anthem at the next month’s Super Bowl, where Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. will perform “America the Beautiful."

TAMPA, Fla. — R&B star Jazmine Sullivan and country singer Eric Church will join forces to sing the national anthem at next month’s Super Bowl, where Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. will perform “America the Beautiful.”

The performances will take place Feb. 7 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa before the big game and halftime show starring The Weeknd.

It will be broadcast by CBS and air locally on 10 Tampa Bay.

Deaf rapper and recording artist Warren “WAWA” Snipe will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful” in American Sign Language. 

Emmy-nominated musical director Adam Blackstone will arrange and produce Church and Sullivan’s rendition of the national anthem. Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company is executive producing the halftime show for a second year. 

