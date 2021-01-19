Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LV

The two singer-songwriters will come together to sing the National Anthem before the big game in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — R&B star Jazmine Sullivan and country singer Eric Church will join forces to sing the national anthem at next month’s Super Bowl, where Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. will perform “America the Beautiful.”

The performances will take place Feb. 7 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa before the big game and halftime show starring The Weeknd.

It will be broadcast by CBS and air locally on 10 Tampa Bay.

Eric Church will join @jsullivanmusic to sing the National Anthem for Super Bowl LV! Make sure to tune-in on Feb 7 to the Super Bowl on @CBS Kick-Off Show at 6 PM ET #SBLV @NFL pic.twitter.com/TtrohEoEmc — Eric Church (@ericchurch) January 19, 2021

Deaf rapper and recording artist Warren “WAWA” Snipe will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful” in American Sign Language.