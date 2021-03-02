LIST: Restaurants in the Triad gearing up for Super Bowl LV

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Super Bowl LV just a few days away. It’s no surprise many restaurants in the Triad are making plans in honor of the big day.
Check the list below for a full rundown of restaurants in the Triad all gearing up for Super Bowl LV! Watch the game right here on WFMY News 2, Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m.
TRIAD RESTAURANTS
KickBack Jack’s – 1600 Battleground Ave., Greensboro
- Pre-order your wings and pick them up as soon as you’re ready.
Hooters – 3031 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro
- Start preparing for your game-day meal now with a $10 off $60 code.
Rody’s Tavern in Greensboro – 5105 Michaux Road
- Rody’s Tavern will be offering traditional, boneless, and dry rub wings ranging from $10 to a little over $40. All wings will be served with celery, ranch or blue cheese.
Stephanie’s in Greensboro – 2507 Randleman Road
- The Super Bowl Special at Stephanie’s includes a choice from a 30-piece, 60-piece, 90-piece Wing Box and more.
Here is a list of a few sports bars and restaurants in the Triad normally open on weekends
- Garage Tavern, 5211 A West Market Street, Greensboro
- Cooper’s Ale House, 415 South Swing Road, Greensboro
- Gate City Sports Grill. 3030 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro
- The Box Seat, 5006 High Point Road, Greensboro
- Hops Burger Bar, 2419 Spring Garden Street, Greensboro
- Wing Stop, 3208 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, 4203 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, 2101 N Main St. High Point
- Buffalo Wild Wings, 5836 Samet Drive, High Point, 3128 Walden Lane, Burlington