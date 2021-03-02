LIST: Restaurants in the Triad gearing up for Super Bowl LV

Check out this list of restaurants in the Triad offering specials for Super Bowl Sunday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Super Bowl LV just a few days away. It’s no surprise many restaurants in the Triad are making plans in honor of the big day.

Check the list below for a full rundown of restaurants in the Triad all gearing up for Super Bowl LV! Watch the game right here on WFMY News 2, Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m.

TRIAD RESTAURANTS

KickBack Jack’s – 1600 Battleground Ave., Greensboro

Pre-order your wings and pick them up as soon as you’re ready.

Hooters – 3031 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro

Start preparing for your game-day meal now with a $10 off $60 code.

Rody’s Tavern in Greensboro – 5105 Michaux Road

Rody’s Tavern will be offering traditional, boneless, and dry rub wings ranging from $10 to a little over $40. All wings will be served with celery, ranch or blue cheese.

Stephanie’s in Greensboro – 2507 Randleman Road

The Super Bowl Special at Stephanie’s includes a choice from a 30-piece, 60-piece, 90-piece Wing Box and more.

Here is a list of a few sports bars and restaurants in the Triad normally open on weekends