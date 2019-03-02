ATLANTA — We know Snoop was in the city for the Super Bowl but no one expected him to appear at the free concert series in Centennial Olympic Park on Saturday.

Snoop Dogg took the stage at Super Bowl LIVE on Saturday afternoon during the fan rally for the L.A. Rams. Snoop performed a few songs for the crowd to help get them hyped for the Super Bowl.

Sunday, the LA Rams will face the New England Patriots in the 53rd Super Bowl. It’ll be a first for Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and a second for the city as a whole.

When Snoop stepped on stage, people started tweeting and snapping the performance. Snoop Dogg even started trending on Twitter.

11Alive’s Ryan Kruger was at 11Alive Studios in Centennial Park when Snoop took the mic.

He led the crowd in a chant

“Let me hear you say ‘Go Rams, Go Rams, LA!’”

After his surprise, the crowd at Centennial Olympic Park swelled to full capacity. More than 22,000 people filled the park for the scheduled free concerts organized by Atlanta’s own super producer Jermaine Dupri.

When the concert was over, everyone left in one large swarm.

Snoop is also hosting the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at the College Football Hall of Fame later Saturday night. He and Lil Wayne are expected to be there.

Some more Super Bowl Atlanta resources:

► 2019 Super Bowl party and concert pictures

► Spots where you may find celebs in Atlanta during Super Bowl 2019

► Want to see celebrities arrive for the Super Bowl? Try Georgia’s second-busiest airport