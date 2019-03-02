ATLANTA — Super Bowl 53 kicked off in Atlanta on Sunday. The New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Follow along with all the action here (all times EST):

7:10 p.m.

Down goes Brady!

New England's Tom Brady was sacked in the playoffs for the first time this postseason, going down when Los Angeles' John-Franklin Myers knocked the ball out of the quarterback's hands late in the first quarter of the Super Bowl.

Patriots center David Andrews recovered the fumble and New England maintained possession.

It was the first time Brady was sacked in a postseason game since last year's Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Brandon Graham ripped the ball out of Brady's hands for a fumble that was recovered by Derek Barnett — sending the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title in franchise history with a 41-33 victory.

The game remained scoreless through the first quarter.

New England, which had the ball for 11 minutes and 47 seconds, still hasn't scored a touchdown in the opening quarter in its past nine Super Bowls. The Patriots have been outscored 24-3 in those games — with the only points coming on a field goal by Stephen Gostkowski last year against Philadelphia.

7 p.m.

Stephen Gostkowski was wide left on a 46-yard field goal attempt that would have given New England the early lead in the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams.

It also marked the first missed kick by any NFL kicker this season in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Atlanta Falcons.

After the Patriots' first offensive possession ended in an interception by Tom Brady — just the second on the opening drive of a playoff game in the quarterback's career— the Rams went three-and-out.

New England got the ball at its 12, and questionable officiating quickly became an issue when Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman was penalized for hitting a defenseless receiver after Brady's pass to Rex Burkhead on second-and-14 went for a 4-yard loss.

Instead of third-and-18 from the Patriots 16, New England got a first down at the 35. Brady then marched the offense down the field — only to see the usually reliable Gostkowski miss.

Robey-Coleman was involved in the now-infamous play during which he was not penalized for his hit on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis. No flag was thrown for pass interference for the helmet-to-helmet nature of the hit — for which Robey-Coleman was fined $26,739 by the NFL — possibly altering the outcome of Los Angeles' 26-23 overtime victory.

6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles has won the coin toss — but will start the Super Bowl on defense.

New England special teams standout and captain Matthew Slater called heads and the coin turned up tails — but the Rams deferred, giving Tom Brady and the Patriots the ball first.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s youngest daughter Bernice King and civil rights pioneers John Lewis and Andrew Young stood at midfield with the players for the toss.

5:55 p.m.

Dave Grohl was still floating from the Foo Fighters' star-studded show the night before as he walked toward Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"An amazing night," the Foo Fighters frontman told The Associated Press. "Great show. An absolute blast."

Asked if he was planning a surprise appearance at the halftime show, Grohl smiled. "I can't do any press. Sorry about that, but we're lucky enough to be able to come to the game today. It's a beautiful day. I love this city and I'm looking forward to it."

Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi are the featured acts at halftime, but the Super Bowl show is renowned for last-minute, surprise guests.

PHOTOS: Super Bowl 53 Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) The Super Bowl logo is reflected in a woman's sunglasses outside the Super Bowl Experience in Atlanta, Georgia on February 2, 2019. Fans walk around the upper sections of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. ( New England Patriots stretch before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. Los Angeles Rams players stretch before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. People arrive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Super Bowl LIII between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots, February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Fans cheer outside a television studio near the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. Fans dance during the Super Bowl Experience in Atlanta, Georgia on February 2, 2019. View of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on February 2, 2019. Fans gather at the Centennial Olympic Park during the Super Bowl Experience outside the World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia Febuary 2, 2019. A Los Angeles Rams fan poses outside the Super Bowl Experience in Atlanta, Georgia on February 2, 2019. A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LIII on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley II warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. Keith Birchall of Cumberland, RI, shows off five Super Bowl rings, before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) New England Patriots' Stephen Anderson, left, and Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff pose for a picture before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) New England Patriots' Julian Edelman warms before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Los Angeles Rams' Ndamukong Suh arrives for warm ups before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Fans arrive before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald arrives for warm-ups before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Fans are screened by security as they enter the grounds near the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) A Los Angeles Rams fan celebrates outside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Fans stand in line at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Fans cheer outside a television studio near the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Sporting a L.A. Rams haircut, Da'mon Jackson of Santa Ana, CA talks on his phone before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Fans pose outside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Fans take photos before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Gladys Knight performs the National Anthem prior to Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Los Angeles Rams cheerleader Quinton Peron looks on during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and his teammates take the field prior the start of the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Halle Bailey (L) and Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle perform during the Super Bowl LIII Pregame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. An aerial view of the field during the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. John Johnson III #43 of the Los Angeles Rams and teammate Nickell Robey-Coleman #23 tackle Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the New England Patriots in the first half of the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rodger Saffold #76 of the Los Angeles Rams jumps into the field prior the star of the Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Foo Fighters played a sold-out show Saturday night before 8,500 in Atlantic Station. Queen drummer Roger Taylor sat in for a cover of "Under Pressure." Tom Morello and Zac Brown came out for Black Sabbath's "War Pigs," and stayed onstage when Perry Farrell, the frontman of Jane's Addiction, played "Mountain Song."

Grohl, walking to the game with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, was looking forward to a fun night.

"Hopefully somewhere where there's cold beer and jalapeno peppers," he said with a grin.

5:25 p.m.

The Super Bowl teams had no surprises on their lists of inactive players.

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. both returned to the Patriots' active roster after missing the AFC championship game. Also active were linebacker Dont'a Hightower, who missed a practice this week with an illness, and defensive lineman Malcom Brown, who was limited with a calf injury.

The Rams had no roster decisions to make with no significant injuries. Running back Todd Gurley, kicker Greg Zuerlein and defensive back Blake Countess were all ready to go after being cautious in recent practices.

New England's seven inactive players: tight end Stephen Anderson, offensive lineman James Ferentz, safety Obi Melifonwu, defensive linemen Ufomba Kamalu and Keionta Davis, defensive end Derek Rivers and defensive back Duke Dawson.

Los Angeles' inactives: defensive back Darious Williams, running back Justin Davis, linebackers Ogbo Okoronkwo and Trevon Young, offensive lineman Jamil Demby and defensive tackles Sebastian Joseph-Day and Tanzel Smart.