A guide to Super Bowl partying during a pandemic

No guest list, no problem. These tips will help recreate the magic of your annual Super Bowl bash.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I was fine when COVID-19 took away my midnight shopping trips.

I understood when my child's education took the format of a virtual Hollywood Squares.

I knew that my Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas plans would have to be altered.

But the Super Bowl is where I draw the line.

The Super Bowl party is a tried and true, red and blue, all American event. You eat delicious snacks, watch some good football and judge each commercial surrounded by your chosen guest list. Most importantly, the Super Bowl party helps you forget that your team did not make it to the big game.

We are strongly being advised to avoid those types of large indoor

gatherings. But I couldn't let that stop me from enjoying Super Bowl Sunday as I have in the past. So here are some tips and tricks to get you through Sunday without risking your health.

GUESTS

Current North Carolina guidelines state that you should not have an indoor gathering of more than 10 people. Even then your risking exposure. So here are a few ways to recreate that gameday comradery.

Virtual Guests: Get together in a virtual sense. Choose whatever platform is easiest for everybody. It may be a little crazy and hectic with delays and everyone talking over each other but aren't Super Bowl parties like that anyways.

Get together in a virtual sense. Choose whatever platform is easiest for everybody. It may be a little crazy and hectic with delays and everyone talking over each other but aren't Super Bowl parties like that anyways. Group Text: Some people dread them, some embrace them. It is less hectic than a group video call while still allowing you and your friends to react together in real-time. Plus when you get overstimulated by the constant dings and vibrations of your phone you can always just put it down or turn it off.

Some people dread them, some embrace them. It is less hectic than a group video call while still allowing you and your friends to react together in real-time. Plus when you get overstimulated by the constant dings and vibrations of your phone you can always just put it down or turn it off. Get Creative : Just because your guest list is smaller does not mean you can't think big. Print out pictures of your favorite celebrities, personalities, characters, or loved ones. Put them up around the room to make is seem like you're surrounded by people. If it was good enough for stadiums across the country to do, it's good enough for your living room.

SNACKS

You may not be having guests over at your place but that doesn't mean you can't pig out. Super Bowl Sunday and delicious snacks go hand and hand.

The Staples : Cheese and crackers. Chips and dip. Chicken Wings. Along with something sweet, like cookies, you'll find these at any Super Bowl party across the country. No reason to break from tradition now.

: Cheese and crackers. Chips and dip. Chicken Wings. Along with something sweet, like cookies, you'll find these at any Super Bowl party across the country. No reason to break from tradition now. Favorite Snack : Treat yourself by making your favorite snack. I like pigs in a blanket or buffalo chicken dip. Added Realism : If you really want it to feel like a Super Bowl party you'll want to adjust the size of the snack portions. Make small amounts of your favorite items so when you go back for seconds you get that game day disappointment of the best stuff already being gone. On the flip side, there is always that one crockpot based item that's barely been touched and only hardens as the night progresses.

: Treat yourself by making your favorite snack. I like pigs in a blanket or buffalo chicken dip. Beverages : Again, treat yourself. You'll want your favorite brands of beverages. Just remember to drink responsibly, especially if you have to go to work on Monday. Pro Tip: It is not really a party unless someone spills a beverage on the carpet. So to really make it feel like your having a party make sure something hits the ground before the final whistle.

: Again, treat yourself. You'll want your favorite brands of beverages. Just remember to drink responsibly, especially if you have to go to work on Monday.

GAME DAY FUN

A lot of Super Bowl parties have adopted games that the guest can play throughout the night. Thankfully, a lot of these can still take place even if you aren't physically in the same spot. Here are a few examples:

Super Bowl Props: This is a fun one because you don't really need to know anything about either of the teams or even football itself, to play. It is essentially a game of chance. The prop sheet also adds a fun element to the entire evening as your keeping track of what you got right and got wrong. You can make one yourself or you can use this one we made for you.

Super Bowl Squares: Another game that requires zero football knowledge. Create a grid with 10 rows and 10 columns. Across the top randomly assign each column a number 0-9. Do the same for each row from top to bottom. Then assign the Cheifs to the columns (horizontal) or rows (vertical) and the Bucs to the other one. Then have each of your friends pick a box to claim as their own. Winners are chosen at the end of each quarter and the end of the game when the last digit of the corresponding team's score matches the numbers of their box. It sounds a little confusing so look at our example below.