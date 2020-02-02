VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The big game is today, but there are some other local “athletes” who will get their moment in the spotlight on Sunday.

But it’s not for the Super Bowl in Miami—the Puppy Bowl.

Maverick and Sparkle are both rescue dogs from the Virginia Beach SPCA and they will be in this year’s 16th annual Puppy Bowl at 3 p.m. on Animal Planet.

Maverick is starting for Team Ruff, while Sparkle is playing for Team Fluff.

They are two of 96 adoptable dogs featured in this year’s game.

Maverick and Sparkle are following in some big paw prints.

In last year’s Puppy Bowl, Scooter and Ace from the same shelter played in the game.

Sparkle started her life in an outdoor pen with five other adult dogs. She's an adorable ball of white fluff who was in desperate need of care.

The SPCA said when they found her, her hair was extremely matted. She was found covered in fleas and ticks.

Sparkle has a sassy side that was born for bigger and better things. She is now living her best life, and she enjoys rolling around in a pile of toys and soft beds.

RELATED: Two Virginia Beach SPCA pups participating in 2020 Puppy Bowl

RELATED: Team Ruff wins Animal Planet's 15th Puppy Bowl

RELATED: Two puppies from Virginia Beach SPCA in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl

Virginia Beach SPCA

Maverick was rescued from a hoarding case where he was living with 54 other dachshunds.

He, along with 13 other puppies from the home, was brought to the shelter. The rest of the rescued pups were taken to other area shelters.

The SPCA said Maverick quickly stole the hearts of the entire staff, and they all knew he was born to be a star.

Maverick is loving his new life and enjoys being the center of attention. He is friendly and social. He is always looking to meet all the dogs and people he can.

And the best news is both pups have found their forever homes.

The Virginia Beach SPCA is encouraging everyone to join them at Smartmouth Brewing on Sunday to cheer on the pups.

Puppy Bowl 2020 starting lineup Ferris, a Labrador Retriever, from AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Iowa. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Coach, a Treeing Walker Coonhound, from Morris Animal Refuge, Pennsylvania. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Portraits of puppies during Puppy Bowl XVI Lee, an Alaskan Malamute, from Big Fluffy Dogs, Tennessee. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Crumpet, an American Staffordshire Terrier, from Angel City Pit Bulls, California. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Filbert, a Border Collie, from Double J Dog Ranch, Idaho. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Jack, from Love Leo Rescue, California. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Sadie, from Paws CT, Connecticut. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Starla, from Danbury Animal Welfare Society, Connecticut. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Sol, from Cartegena Paws, Colombia. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Killian, from Green Dogs Unleashed, Virginia. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Cafecito, from Miami-Dade Animal Services, Florida. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Granny, from Paws Crossed, New York. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Strudel, from Citizens for Animal Protection, Texas. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Theodore, from AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Iowa. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Betty, from Florida Little Dog Rescue, Florida. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Lucca, from Texas Chihuahua Rescue, Texas and Canada. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Anise, from Last Chance Animal Rescue, Maryland. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Spritz, from Jersey Girls Animal Rescue, New Jersey. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Gina, from Last Chance Animal Rescue, Maryland. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Mocha, from Foster Dogs NYC, New York. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Dolly, from Hearts & Bones Rescue, New York. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Papaya, from Shaggy Dog Rescue, Texas. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Aspen, from Rocky Mountain Puppy Rescue, Colorado. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Daphne, from Double J Dog Ranch, Idaho. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Wilbur, from Paw Works, California. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Rummy, from Cruzan Cowgirls, USVI. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Bobby, from Helen Woodward Animal Center, California. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Kenny, from Animal Friends, Pennsylvania. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Rhubarb, from Rescue Road Trips, Ohio. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Huck, from Vanderpump Dogs, California. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Brody, from AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Iowa. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Rocky Road, from Rescue City, New York. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Goldie, from Miami-Dade Animal Center, Florida. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Rooster, from Sanctuary Rescue, Virginia. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Poppy, from Last Chance Animal Rescue, Maryland. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Bert, from Rescue Dogs Rock, New York. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Candy, from Texas Old English Sheepdog Rescue, Texas. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Maverick, from Virginia Beach SPCA, Virginia. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Linus, from New Life Animal Rescue, New Jersey. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Darcy, from Ninna's Road to Rescue, Louisiana. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI. Kingery, from Providence Animal Center, Pennsylvania. One of the puppies participating in Puppy Bowl XVI.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.