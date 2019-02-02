ATLANTA — Usain Bolt may be retired from professional competition, but he proved this weekend in Atlanta that he's still one of the world's fastest men.

The former Olympic sprinter stopped by the Super Bowl Experience on Saturday and casually tied the NFL combine's record for the 40-yard dash.

Bolt, who has won 20 Olympic and world championship gold medals, ran the 40 in just 4.22 seconds, while wearing sweat pants and sneakers.

That time tied the record Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross set at the 2017 NFL Combine.

And while Bolt's 40 yard time is technically not "official", it's still seriously impressive.