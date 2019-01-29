The Super Bowl brings us together, and when we get together, that means it's time to eat.

The game may or not be memorable, but you should eat a feast for the ages. The big game requires a big appetite.

Chili, chicken wings, nachos and pizza are some popular Super Bowl foods that millions will enjoy this Sunday. It's the last game of the season, so we tend to indulge. Here are some stats on what will be eaten that day:

1.3 billion chicken wings

11.2 million pounds of potato chips

139.4 million pounds of avocados

3.8 million Pounds of popcorn

3 million pounds of nuts

What's the most searched Super Bowl food in North Carolina? Cobb Salad, believe it or not. The most searched Super Bowl recipe? Jalapeno poppers.

That's useful info, but if you're going to a party, we recommend going with a crowd pleaser like chips, chocolate or nuts. A veggie plate will do for our vegan friends. Entrees like wings, chili or burgers are a safe bet. Just be sure to head to the grocery store early and get a variety of stuff!

A couple of key reminders for your Super Bowl viewing:

The game is right here on WFMY News 2 with pregame coverage beginning at 2 p.m. The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams kick off at 6:30 p.m.

Recipes

Don't know what to make? Here are some gameday-ready recipes by the WFMY News 2 staff that will be a hit at your party!

Tracey McCain's Chili Dip

Tracey says the best part of this recipe is that it takes less than 5 minutes to make and $5 to buy all the ingredients.

You need 2 (8 oz.) packages of cream cheese, a can of chili no beans (15 oz.) and one 16 oz. package of shredded cheese.

Spread cream cheese on the bottom of a microwave-safe dish. Spread a layer of chili over the cream cheese. Finish with a layer of shredded cheddar cheese. Microwave for 5 minutes or until the cheese melts. Serve the dip hot, add some tortilla chips eat up and enjoy!

Ed Matthews' 3-Ingredient Sausage Dip

Ingredients

Half-pound of sausage of your choice

One block of Cream Cheese

One can diced tomatoes

Preparation

Cook sausage until browned

Drain cooked sausage and set aside

Put block of cream cheese in crockpot

When cream cheese begins to melt, add can of diced tomatoes

Stir occasionally until tomatoes and cream cheese is completely melted.

Add sausage and stir until all three ingredients are incorporated

Plate dip and enjoy with tortilla chips.

Tim Buckley's Guacamole

Ingredients

2 Avocados

1 Lime, Juiced

½ Onion, Chopped

½ Cup Fresh Cilantro, Chopped

Add Salt to Taste

Add Cayenne Pepper to Taste

Instructions

Cut the avocados down the center, remove the pit. Scoop out the avocado into a mixing bowl.

Finely chop ½ an onion. Empty into the mixing bowl.

Finely chop your cilantro. Empty into the mixing bowl.

Add the juice of one fresh lime to the mixing bowl.

Using a spatula, stir the avocado, onion, and cilantro together. You'll mash the avocado along the way. Less stirring will yield a chunkier guacamole, while more stirring will give you a smoother consistency.

Julie Luck's Sriracha/Honey-Glazed Chicken Wings

Ingredients

Value pack of chicken wings (approx. 3 lbs.)

2 tbsp. chili powder

2 tbsp. cumin

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

1/8 tsp. ground clove

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

Instructions



Mix seasonings

Toss seasonings with raw chicken wings

Bake wings for 30 minutes at 325 degrees. (Flip after 15 minutes)

While the wings are in the oven, mix basting sauce.

Basting Sauce

1/2 cup sriracha sauce

1/2 cup honey

Transfer wings to hot grill to crisp and put char marks on chicken. Approximately 5 minutes on each side.

Baste chicken with sriracha/honey mixture while on the grill.

Serve and enjoy!

Where to Watch

Want to head out to watch the game? Here's a list of places in the Triad that promise to have plenty of food, drinks and championship spirit!

Jake's Billiards - 1712 Spring Garden St., Greensboro

1712 Spring Garden St., Greensboro Stumble Stilskins - 202 W Market St., Greensboro

202 W Market St., Greensboro Mac's Speed Shop - 1218 Battleground Ave., Greensboro

1218 Battleground Ave., Greensboro Natty Greene's - 345 Elm St., Greensboro

345 Elm St., Greensboro Ham's - 1635 New Garden Rd., Greensboro; 5840 Samet Dr., High Point

1635 New Garden Rd., Greensboro; 5840 Samet Dr., High Point Foothills Brewing - 638 W. 4th St., Winston-Salem

638 W. 4th St., Winston-Salem Recreation Billiards - 412 W. 4th St., Winston-Salem

412 W. 4th St., Winston-Salem Finnigan's Wake - 620 Trade NW, Winston-Salem

620 Trade NW, Winston-Salem Smoky Bones Bar & Fire Grill - 3302 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro

3302 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro Rixster Grill - 3815 Tinsley Dr., High Point

3815 Tinsley Dr., High Point Buffalo Wild Wings - 5836 Samet Dr. Suite 115, High Point; 3128 Walden, Ln., Burlington; 1045 Hanes Mall, Winston-Salem

5836 Samet Dr. Suite 115, High Point; 3128 Walden, Ln., Burlington; 1045 Hanes Mall, Winston-Salem Fiddlin' Fish Brewing Company - 772 Trade St. NW, Winston-Salem

772 Trade St. NW, Winston-Salem Kickback Jack's - 1600 Battleground Ave., Greensboro; 1605 Highwoods Blvd., Greensboro; 2410 Penny Rd., Jamestown; 1131 E. Dixie Dr., Asheboro

1600 Battleground Ave., Greensboro; 1605 Highwoods Blvd., Greensboro; 2410 Penny Rd., Jamestown; 1131 E. Dixie Dr., Asheboro Bender's Tavern - 4517 W. Market St. #A, Greensboro

4517 W. Market St. #A, Greensboro Main Event Sports Bar - 356 Elm St., Greensboro

356 Elm St., Greensboro The Bearded Goat - 116 E. Lewis St., Greensboro

