The Super Bowl brings us together, and when we get together, that means it's time to eat.
The game may or not be memorable, but you should eat a feast for the ages. The big game requires a big appetite.
Chili, chicken wings, nachos and pizza are some popular Super Bowl foods that millions will enjoy this Sunday. It's the last game of the season, so we tend to indulge. Here are some stats on what will be eaten that day:
- 1.3 billion chicken wings
- 11.2 million pounds of potato chips
- 139.4 million pounds of avocados
- 3.8 million Pounds of popcorn
- 3 million pounds of nuts
What's the most searched Super Bowl food in North Carolina? Cobb Salad, believe it or not. The most searched Super Bowl recipe? Jalapeno poppers.
That's useful info, but if you're going to a party, we recommend going with a crowd pleaser like chips, chocolate or nuts. A veggie plate will do for our vegan friends. Entrees like wings, chili or burgers are a safe bet. Just be sure to head to the grocery store early and get a variety of stuff!
A couple of key reminders for your Super Bowl viewing:
Recipes
Don't know what to make? Here are some gameday-ready recipes by the WFMY News 2 staff that will be a hit at your party!
Tracey McCain's Chili Dip
Tracey says the best part of this recipe is that it takes less than 5 minutes to make and $5 to buy all the ingredients.
You need 2 (8 oz.) packages of cream cheese, a can of chili no beans (15 oz.) and one 16 oz. package of shredded cheese.
Spread cream cheese on the bottom of a microwave-safe dish. Spread a layer of chili over the cream cheese. Finish with a layer of shredded cheddar cheese. Microwave for 5 minutes or until the cheese melts. Serve the dip hot, add some tortilla chips eat up and enjoy!
Ed Matthews' 3-Ingredient Sausage Dip
Ingredients
- Half-pound of sausage of your choice
- One block of Cream Cheese
- One can diced tomatoes
Preparation
- Cook sausage until browned
- Drain cooked sausage and set aside
- Put block of cream cheese in crockpot
- When cream cheese begins to melt, add can of diced tomatoes
- Stir occasionally until tomatoes and cream cheese is completely melted.
- Add sausage and stir until all three ingredients are incorporated
- Plate dip and enjoy with tortilla chips.
Tim Buckley's Guacamole
Ingredients
- 2 Avocados
- 1 Lime, Juiced
- ½ Onion, Chopped
- ½ Cup Fresh Cilantro, Chopped
- Add Salt to Taste
- Add Cayenne Pepper to Taste
Instructions
- Cut the avocados down the center, remove the pit. Scoop out the avocado into a mixing bowl.
- Finely chop ½ an onion. Empty into the mixing bowl.
- Finely chop your cilantro. Empty into the mixing bowl.
- Add the juice of one fresh lime to the mixing bowl.
- Using a spatula, stir the avocado, onion, and cilantro together. You'll mash the avocado along the way. Less stirring will yield a chunkier guacamole, while more stirring will give you a smoother consistency.
Julie Luck's Sriracha/Honey-Glazed Chicken Wings
Ingredients
- Value pack of chicken wings (approx. 3 lbs.)
- 2 tbsp. chili powder
- 2 tbsp. cumin
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. pepper
- 1/8 tsp. ground clove
- 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper
Instructions
- Mix seasonings
- Toss seasonings with raw chicken wings
- Bake wings for 30 minutes at 325 degrees. (Flip after 15 minutes)
While the wings are in the oven, mix basting sauce.
Basting Sauce
- 1/2 cup sriracha sauce
- 1/2 cup honey
Transfer wings to hot grill to crisp and put char marks on chicken. Approximately 5 minutes on each side.
Baste chicken with sriracha/honey mixture while on the grill.
Serve and enjoy!
Where to Watch
Want to head out to watch the game? Here's a list of places in the Triad that promise to have plenty of food, drinks and championship spirit!
- Jake's Billiards - 1712 Spring Garden St., Greensboro
- Stumble Stilskins - 202 W Market St., Greensboro
- Mac's Speed Shop - 1218 Battleground Ave., Greensboro
- Natty Greene's - 345 Elm St., Greensboro
- Ham's - 1635 New Garden Rd., Greensboro; 5840 Samet Dr., High Point
- Foothills Brewing - 638 W. 4th St., Winston-Salem
- Recreation Billiards - 412 W. 4th St., Winston-Salem
- Finnigan's Wake - 620 Trade NW, Winston-Salem
- Smoky Bones Bar & Fire Grill - 3302 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro
- Rixster Grill - 3815 Tinsley Dr., High Point
- Buffalo Wild Wings - 5836 Samet Dr. Suite 115, High Point; 3128 Walden, Ln., Burlington; 1045 Hanes Mall, Winston-Salem
- Fiddlin' Fish Brewing Company - 772 Trade St. NW, Winston-Salem
- Kickback Jack's - 1600 Battleground Ave., Greensboro; 1605 Highwoods Blvd., Greensboro; 2410 Penny Rd., Jamestown; 1131 E. Dixie Dr., Asheboro
- Bender's Tavern - 4517 W. Market St. #A, Greensboro
- Main Event Sports Bar - 356 Elm St., Greensboro
- The Bearded Goat - 116 E. Lewis St., Greensboro
