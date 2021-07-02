What’s on CBS right before Super Bowl LV?

You can watch the game right here on WFMY News 2 at 6:30 p.m. Here's a quick rundown of a few events you can find airing right before the big game!

TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL season comes to an end Sunday with Super Bowl LV, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

You can watch the game right here on WFMY News 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Here's a quick rundown of a few events you can find airing right before the big game!

REMAINING EVENTS

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. – The Super Bowl Today: Originating live from a set inside Raymond James Stadium hosts including Boomer Esias, Bill Cowher, Phil Simms, and Nate Burleson, will host The Super Bowl Today.

3:52 p.m. Whitney Houston’s Star Spangled Banner

4:38 p.m. – James Corden & The Weeknd perform

5:10 p.m. – DJ D-Nice performs during pregame warmups

5:50 p.m. – Alicia Keys performs Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing

6:20 p.m. – H.E.R. sings America the Beautiful

6:23 p.m. – Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church sing the National Anthem