ATLANTA — Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis held a party with a purpose Friday night at Porsche. The event honored the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018, NFL Legends, and Hall of Famers.

Terrell Owens, Farrah Abraham, Eddie George, and several dozen celebs appeared on the gold carpet for the party’s gold jacket theme.

The event benefits Ray Lewis’ Ray of Hope Foundation. Items from Super Bowl elite were auctioned in a swanky art gallery, that featured a mini golfing station and a photo booth.

During the event, Lewis asked the packed party to come to the stage for a speech.

“To be here on this sacred ground, lets not party for a party, lets party with a purpose,” Lewis said. “The reason why the Ray Lewis charity with hope is because a lot of people don’t know that people with money sometimes feel hopeless.”

“They don’t believe that people with success don’t have a time of confusion,” Lewis continued.

A 10-minute speech from Lewis appeared to be going well with the crowd until a man from within the crowd began interrupting the star.

“Can I say something? Let’s talk about what you did 20 years ago,” the man said, as the crowd appeared stunned by the shift in conversation.

“Ray, I’ve known you forever. I’ve known you forever,” the man yelled from the upper level in front of hundreds of people.

Back in 2000, Lewis pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice charges in connection with the stabbing deaths of two men.

The MC for the event took over the microphone clapping back about being positive and the crowd got back on board this party.

The party continued with cocktails and dancing to a live band.

We spoke with Lewis moments before he hit the stage.

