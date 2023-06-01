Tom Brady shuts down NFL return rumors, says he's 'not playing again'

The former Buccaneers quarterback said he is content with staying reflective about his career from here on out.

TAMPA, Fla. — With seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady hoping to get a small piece of the Las Vegas Raiders franchise soon, rumors have emerged once again that maybe the G.O.A.T. would trickle out of retirement and make an unprecedented step in NFL history.

However, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback quickly shut down that topic after he told Sports Illustrated he is more than ready for life off the field.

"I'm certain I'm not playing again," Brady said. "I've tried to make that clear and I hate to continue to profess that because I've already told people that lots of times."

Although Bucs fans — and even NFL fans in general — want to believe what he said after pulling a similar thing last year, Brady said he is content with staying reflective about his career from here on out.

The future Hall of Famer also touched on how he is looking forward to his broadcasting career when he moves into the Fox booth starting in 2024 and his excitement for becoming a minority owner of the Raiders, pending NFL approval.

Another thing Brady said he is eager for is spending more time with his family.

"I'm looking forward to... spending as much time with kids as I can and seeing them grow up and support the different things that they have going on," he said. "That's a very important job, and I take them all pretty seriously."

Brady announced his second retirement from the NFL in a laid-back social media video sitting on the beach, expressing how grateful he is for the support over the years.

"Thank you, guys, for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing," Brady said, holding back tears. "Love you all."

The announcement comes exactly one year after Brady first retired in 2022, only to return to the sport just weeks later to play a third season in Tampa Bay — his 23rd with the league.

After a lackluster 2022 regular season and a public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in October, Brady and the Bucs were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs in a Wild Card game against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

It was a disappointing end that sparked widespread rumors of an official Brady retirement.

Still, the 45-year-old walks away as the NFL career leader in passing yards (89,214) and passing touchdowns (649). As the only player with seven Super Bowl rings and five Super Bowl MVP titles, Brady is regarded as the greatest player the sport has ever seen.