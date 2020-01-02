CLEVELAND — So many of us are going to be diving into a plate of chicken wings this weekend as we celebrate the return of Super Bowl Sunday.

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is no different.

On Friday, OBJ posted a video to his Twitter account. The folks at Postmates challenged Beckham to eat wings from Hot Ones of First We Feast. "They said I had to sign a waiver to try them because they didn't think I could handle them," OBJ said.

Well, he did sign it and he did try them.

After a few moments, Beckham gave his verdict on the wings. "They're not bad," he said. "They've actually got a little kick, but it's good. Definitely good."

Right at the end of the video, OBJ looked a little overwhelmed by the temperature of the wings. "Got a little kick! Postmates got me messed up."

It reminded many of us in the newsroom here at 3News of the Russ Mitchell Blazin' wing experience from last fall. Executive Producer Josh Folk challenged Russ to eat a Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin' wing, featuring a sauce that is 60 times hotter than jalepeño peppers.

Postmates partnered with Hot Ones of First We Feast for The Hot Ones Pack. It’s a box full of wings covered in 3 of their signature and increasingly spicy sauces and they are delivering them to fans in Los Angeles.

For most of us who are not in L.A., don't worry, you can still try to take the OBJ challenge. Open Postmates and you can win a pack of 3 increasingly spicy sauces from Hot Ones, delivered right to your door. Use code HOTONES for your chance to win.

