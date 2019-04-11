CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A powerful moment from the Carolina Panthers home game against the Tennessee Titans didn't happen on the field, but rather off the field.

The Carolina Panthers took a moment to lay outside linebacker, Mario Addison's, jersey on the bench while Addison was back home dealing with the shooting death of his younger brother.

Addison's brother, Gjamal Antonio Rodriqcus, was shot to death last Sunday in Birmingham, Alabama. According to ESPN, Addison learned of his brother's death after the 51-13 loss to the 49ers.

Head coach Ron Rivera dedicated Sunday's win to Addison saying the team has gone through a lot.

"We've had a lot of guys go through a lot. I'm going to go ahead and dedicate this one to Mario," Rivera said.

The team clapped in unison as Rivera continued to praise the team for their victory over the Titans.

“We just wanted to come out here and play good ball, wanted to play for our brother Mario [Addison],” said Donte Jackson. “He’s going through something and he wasn’t able to be here with us, so it’s all about this family. A family effort, a team effort and we got the win.”

Addison took to Instagram to thank his Panthers family following the win and dedication saying he was giving the game ball to his mom.

"Thanks, @panthers this really made the tears run down my face," Addison wrote on Instagram. "My emotions are all over the place. I want to thank everyone for the Prayers/Calls/Texts."

WCNC has a new app. Click here to download it

MORE NEWS ON WCNC

RELATED: Keep Pounding! Panthers beat Tennessee Titans, 30-20

RELATED: Cam Newton meets with foot specialist as he continues rehab

RELATED: Titans at Panthers: Four Down Territory game preview