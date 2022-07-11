'We want OBJ': Dallas Cowboys stars make their pitch for free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham Jr. is expected to soon make his comeback following a torn ACL, and the Cowboys are among several teams showing interest -- publicly.

FRISCO, Texas — "We want OBJ."

Well, you can't get much clearer than that.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has become the latest member to publicly show interest in the team acquiring free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham Jr., who is expected to soon make his comeback after suffering a torn ACL in the last Super Bowl, has become the talk among several teams interested in bolstering their roster to make a playoff run.

Teams that have had their names attached to Beckham Jr. include the Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and New York Giants.

Elliott spoke to reporters on Wednesday and was asked about the interest in Beckham Jr. within the team.

"That's something that we've talked about [in the locker room]," Elliott said. "We know how explosive he can be and what he can be for his offense. It'd be great to get him down here to Dallas. Another weapon in our repertoire. Hopefully we get OBJ to Dallas."

"I'm friends with OBJ, he'd definitely fit in this locker room... He's a competitor, plays hard and he's obviously talented. We want him. We want OBJ," he added.

Star linebacker Micah Parsons also commented on his recruitment efforts for Beckham Jr.

"We could use him. He'd expand this offense... If the guy on the market, and he's talking about he wanna play and win games, well, me too... So come win games over here and get that bowl that you want bc I want it," Parsons said on Wednesday.

A day before, Parsons made his pitch on Twitter in response to a tweet showing Beckham Jr. in a Cowboys uniform.

"Man OBJ talk to me! Let's do this s***!" Parsons said.

Beckham Jr. replied to Parsons' tweet, saying that he's just trying to win.

"Defense win championships!! Don’t forget who ended that super bowl last year!! We head hunters over here!!" Parsons replied.

Beckham Jr. joined the Los Angeles Rams in the middle of last season and was a part of their Super Bowl-winning team. He had nine catches for 113 yards in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

On Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones expressed some interest in Beckham Jr., as well, during his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan's "Shan & RJ" show.

"I like where we are with our receiving corps. We’ve got, of course, [James] Washington coming back, and that’s big. We got [Michael] Gallup, who in my mind, is getting better at the level we would expect him to be and improving everyday. And, of course, [CeeDee] Lamb, who we think is everything we want in our number one receiver. I like the way we’re throwing the ball with our tight ends," Jones said about the current depth at receiver.