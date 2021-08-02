President Biden to host Buccaneers at the White House once it's 'COVID-safe'

The Bucs defeated the Chiefs 31-9 Sunday night in Tampa.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — We may not know exactly when, but the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be making a trip to Washington, D.C.

President Biden will invite the Bucs along with NBA Champions The Los Angeles Lakers for a visit to the White House when it's "COVID-safe," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday in a press briefing.

It is a presidential tradition to call and congratulate the Super Bowl-winning team and invite them to the White House to celebrate their accomplishments.

In fact, ESPN says winning sports teams have visited the White House for 150 years. Psaki did not say whether President Biden has given the Bucs a congratulatory call yet.

This is a change of pace from the previous administration where several winning sports teams did not attend the White House, either due to a lack of invitation or lack of interest from the invitees.