The Carolina Hurricanes will become the 28th NHL team to play in an NHL regular-season outdoor game.

RALEIGH, N.C. (NHL)– A look at the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series “By the Numbers.”

1 – The Carolina Hurricanes are set to play in their first NHL regular-season outdoor game on Feb. 18 in the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. The Hurricanes will become the 28th NHL team to play in an NHL regular-season outdoor game.

2 – Number of individuals in the NHL’s expansion era to play 10-plus seasons and coach five-plus seasons with the same franchise. Besides current Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour (10 from 1999-00 – 2009-10; 5 from 2018-19 – Present), Lindy Ruff (10 from 1979-80 – 1988-89; 15 from 1997-98 – 2012-13 w/ BUF) is the only other to do so.

2.5 – Number of billion U.S. on-demand streams country music star Jake Owen has amassed in his career to date. The multi-platinum artist will perform during the first intermission of the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game.

3 – Number of outdoor NHL games Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette has coached in (2010 NHL Winter Classic w/ Philadelphia, 2012 NHL Winter Classic w/ PHI and 2020 NHL Winter Classic w/ Nashville). He will join Joel Quenneville (5 GC), Mike Babcock (4 GC), Claude Julien (4 SC) and Alain Vigneault (4 GC) as the fifth head coach to lead a team into at least four regular-season outdoor NHL games.

4 – The Capitals are playing in their fourth regular-season outdoor game. Washington is 3-0-0 in their previous appearances outdoors: 3-1 win versus Pittsburgh in the 2011 NHL Winter Classic at Heinz Field; a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2015 NHL Winter Classic at Nationals Park; and a 5-2 triumph against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2018 NHL Stadium Series at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

11 – Number worn by Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal, who is expected to skate in his third career regular-season NHL outdoor game, following the 2008 NHL Winter Classic and 2011 NHL Winter Classic (both w/ Pittsburgh). The Hurricanes captain is set to become the fifth NHL player to go 10 or more years between outdoor game appearances, after Andrei Markov (12 years, 40 days: 2003 NHL Heritage Classic and 2016 NHL Winter Classic), Alex Goligoski (11 years: 2011 NHL Winter Classic and 2022 NHL Winter Classic).

12.4 – The 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series in Raleigh, N.C. is projected to generate $12.4 million in total economic impact for the region, according to Visit Raleigh.

13 – This will be the 13th edition of the NHL Stadium Series, with North Carolina set to become the ninth U.S. state to host the event (California, Colorado, New York and Pennsylvania: 2x; Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota and Tennessee: 1x).

22 – Number of outdoor NHL regular-season games played in football venues (including the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series). The 15 other regular-season outdoor NHL games have taken place in baseball parks (12 GP), atop a golf course (2 GP) and at a soccer stadium (1 GP).

45 – NHL games played by natives of Raleigh, N.C. this season (through games played on Feb. 16). Raleigh-born Logan Brown (13 GP w/ STL) and Jake Leschyshyn (32 GP w/ NYR) each have appeared in the NHL this season. They are two of four North Carolina-born players ever to skate in the League, following Jared Boll (579 GP) and Ben Smith (237 GP).

53 – Length, in feet, of the world’s largest mobile rink refrigeration unit, specially built for outdoor games conducted by the NHL.

54 – A total of 54 players (skaters and goaltenders) have appeared in at least one game for both the Hurricanes/Whalers and Capitals (regular season or playoffs), including current Washington defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (who spent 217 games with Carolina from 2017-18 to 2019-20). Other notables include “Mr. Game 7” Justin Williams (CAR: 496 GP; WSH: 187 GP) and the NHL’s former “ironman” Doug Jarvis (HFD: 155 GP; WSH: 282)

76 – Number of weeks lovelytheband’s debut single, “broken,” spent on the charts, making Billboard history. The Los Angeles-based alternative rock band will perform outdoors at the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL PreGame™ in the PNC Arena East 1000 Parking Lot at 4 p.m.

185 – The 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series marks the 185th regular-season meeting between the franchises, the fourth-most by the Hurricanes/Whalers against one opponent. The Capitals (103-57-24, 230 points) hold the all-time head-to-head edge (CAR/HFD: 67-90-27, 161 points), while the Hurricanes have won their only series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs: a 2019 First Round matchup decided in double overtime of Game 7.

243 – Number of ice pans under the rink at Carter-Finley Stadium, each measuring 30”x340” in size.

300 – Ton capacity of the refrigeration trailer that will keep the ice cool at Carter-Finley Stadium.

350 – Gallons of paint used to make the ice at Carter-Finley Stadium white.

379 – The number of seconds the Capitals required to score the opening two goals of the 2018 NHL Stadium Series (vs. TOR). It stands as the fastest two tallies from the start of an NHL regular-season outdoor game.921 – Number of players and coaches who have participated in the NHL’s 36 regular-season outdoor games to date (879 players, 42 coaches).

1,056 – Distance, in feet, from PNC Arena to Carter-Finley Stadium.

1966 – The year Carter-Finley Stadium opened. On Oct. 8, 1966, the NC State Wolfpack hosted the South Carolina Gamecocks for Dedication Day, resulting in a 34-24 victory for the visitors.

1997-98 – The NHL made its way to North Carolina ahead of the 1997-98 season after the Whalers relocated from Hartford and began play as the Carolina Hurricanes. The campaign witnessed the team conclude the season with four 20-goal scorers while finishing just outside the playoff picture with a 33-41-8 record (74 points).