Andersen Named NHL’s Third Star Of The Month

Netminder posted a 7-0-0 record in October

RALEIGH, N.C. – The National Hockey League today announced that Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen has been named the NHL’s “Third Star of the Month” for October.

Andersen, 32, registered a 7-0-0 record, 1.29 goals-against average, .956 save percentage and one shutout in seven starts during the month of October.

The 6’4”, 229-pound goaltender leads the NHL in wins and ranks second in goals-against average and third in save percentage among goaltenders with at least four games played in 2021-22.

Andersen earned wins in each of Carolina’s first six games this season, becoming the seventh netminder in NHL history to accomplish the feat with any team and just the second to accomplish the feat in his first season with a team (Frank McCool, Toronto, 1944-45).

Originally drafted by Carolina in the seventh round (187th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Andersen elected to re-enter the draft in 2012 and was then selected by Anaheim in the third round (87th overall).

After signing with the Hurricanes as a free agent on July 28, 2021, he opened the season with a win over the New York Islanders in his Hurricanes debut on Oct. 14, becoming the third player in NHL history to make his debut with a team at least 11 years after being drafted by the club.

He then won three consecutive road games from Oct. 16-Oct. 23, stopping 92 of 96 shots faced over that span, before returning home with a win over Toronto, his former team, on Oct. 25.

Andersen stopped all 33 shots faced against Boston on Oct. 28 to earn his first shutout of the season. He also registered a power-play assist against the Bruins, becoming the first Hurricanes netminder to tally an assist on the man-advantage since March 19, 2013 (Dan Ellis), and the second goaltender in franchise history to record an assist and a shutout in the same game (Arturs Irbe, March 30, 2002).

Andersen finished the month a win over Arizona in his 400th career NHL game. He stopped 22 of the Coyotes’ 23 shots, marking his fifth consecutive game allowing one goal or fewer.

The Herning, Denmark, native has posted a 233-100-48 record, 2.62 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and 20 shutouts in 400 career NHL games with Anaheim, Toronto and Carolina, and he ranks tied for eighth in save percentage among active goaltenders with at least 250 career games played.