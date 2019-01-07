RALEIGH, NC – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Petr Mrazek on a two-year contract. The deal will pay Mrazek $3 million in 2019-20 and $3.25 million in 2020-21.

“Petr took a chance on himself with the deal he agreed to here last summer, and we were all rewarded with the tremendous season he put together,” said Waddell. “This solidifies our options at the goaltending position moving forward.”

Mrazek, 27, went 23-14-3 with a 2.39 goals-against average and .914 save percentage during his first season with the Hurricanes in 2018-19. The Ostrava, Czech Republic, native matched his career high in shutouts (4) and registered the fifth-lowest single-season goals-against average in franchise history (minimum 20 games played). Mrazek was 5-5 with a 2.73 goals-against average in 11 playoff games during the Hurricanes’ run to the Eastern Conference Final.

Mrazek has a career record of 101-78-26 with a 2.61 goals-against average in 223 NHL games with Detroit, Philadelphia and Carolina. He has represented the Czech Republic in a number of international competitions including the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, the 2012 and 2017 IIHF World Championships and the 2012 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he was named Best Goalie. In 2013, he backstopped the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins to a Calder Cup championship.