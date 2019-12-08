RALEIGH, NC – Tom Dundon, Chief Executive Officer, Owner and Governor of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the team has re-signed President and General Manager Don Waddell to a multi-year contract extension.

“Don’s leadership and experience are invaluable to our organization and I’m happy we were able reach an extension,” said Dundon. “Don and I have a great relationship and he is someone I trust. I’m excited to continue to build a championship team with Don.”

“I’m thrilled to sign an extension with the Hurricanes and I look forward to continuing the success we experienced last season,” said Waddell. “We have a first-class organization, a great fanbase and a team we feel is built to contend for the Stanley Cup. My family and I are excited to stay in Raleigh for years to come.”

Waddell, 60, was named interim general manager on March 17, 2018, and was officially named the ninth general manager in franchise history on May 8, 2018. He originally joined the franchise on July 1, 2014, when he was named President of Gale Force Sports & Entertainment. Last year, in his first season as general manager, Waddell helped the Hurricanes reach the playoffs for the first time in 10 years as the team reached the Eastern Conference Final. In addition, Waddell was named one of three finalists for the 2018-19 NHL General Manager of the Year Award.

Waddell previously served as the general manager of the Atlanta Thrashers from 1998-2010 and then as the president of the Thrashers in 2010-11. Prior to joining the Thrashers, Waddell won a Stanley Cup as an assistant general manager of the Detroit Red Wings in 1997-98. The Detroit, Mich., native also served as general manager for USA Hockey at the 2006 Winter Olympic Games and the 2001, 2002 and 2005 IIHF World Championships.

The Hurricanes play their first exhibition game of the 2019 preseason at Tampa Bay on Sept. 17, and open their 2019-20 regular season against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 3 at PNC Arena.