Carolina Hurricanes Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour named finalist for NHL Coach of the Year award

RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Hurricanes Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour is one of three finalists in the running for the 2020-21 Jack Adams Award as National Hockey League's coach of the year.

He's up against Minnesota Wild Head Coach Dean Evason and Florida Panthers Head Coach Joel Quenneville. The winner will be announced during the Stanley Cup Semifinals or Stanley Cup Final, with date and time to be determined.

Brind’Amour, 50, was named Hurricanes head coach on May 8, 2018, and in his first three seasons behind the bench, he has led the team to a 120-66-20 record. His .631 points percentage is the highest by a head coach in franchise history.

Brind’Amour is the only head coach in franchise history to lead the team to three consecutive playoff berths, and the Hurricanes have won a postseason series in each of those seasons.

Carolina ranked third in the NHL with a 36-12-8 record in 2020-21, marking the highest single season points percentage in franchise history (.714).

The Hurricanes also won the Central Division for their fifth division title in franchise history and the first since 2005-06.

They were the only NHL team to rank in the top three on both the power play (25.6%) and penalty kill (85.2%), marking the first time in franchise history that the team finished top-five in both categories.

Brind’Amour recorded his 100th career NHL/Hurricanes win against Detroit on March 4, in just his 173rd game as a head coach, becoming the 12th-fastest coach in NHL history and the fastest in franchise history to reach the milestone. He earned a 5-6 record during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and he now ranks second in franchise playoff history in both games coached (34) and wins (17). His .500 career postseason win percentage (17-17) is also tied for the second-highest in franchise history.