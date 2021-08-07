"It was definitely tough:" Hoppers' player back in lineup after injury

Nick Gonzales, a top prospect in the Pirates organization, missed about a month of playing baseball with a right pinky injury.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After overcoming an injury, one Greensboro Grasshoppers player is ready to prove he's one of the best baseball players.

"It was definitely tough," said Nick Gonzales, who is a second baseman for the Greensboro Grasshoppers. "It reminded me of going through the Covid year and not playing a lot."

A fractured right pinky finger caused Greensboro Grasshoppers second baseman Nick Gonzales to miss about a month of baseball.

"I still get to watch," said Gonzales. "I still get to learn. I can still take ground balls and work on my defense that way. You learn to not take for granted what you have everyday, playing baseball."

Gonzales was drafted 7th overall by the Pirates in the 2020 MLB Draft before coming to Greensboro this season.

"I’ve only played 3 weeks total, missing a month and a half or whatever it was, so just getting my feet wet a little bit and getting out there, learning a ton, making adjustments, moving forward, it's looking good," said Gonzales.

He's a top prospect for the Pirates Organization, ranked 29th in all of baseball.

"A few years ago if you told me I would be here and a first round pick, I would have laughed," said Gonzales. "I take that into consideration everyday when I'm out here working hard. I try to make it just another day at the ball park playing the game I love."

Gonzales is back in the lineup for the Hoppers and he hopes to get to the big stage.