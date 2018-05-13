The top-ranked and top-seeded Wake Forest men’s tennis team opened its tournament run in the NCAA Championship with a 4-0 sweep of Navy Saturday (May 12) afternoon at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.

After a closely contested doubles point, Wake Forest (26-2) dominated singles play to advance to the second round of the tournament. The Deacs will face South Carolina, who defeated Old Dominion, 4-1, earlier in the day.

Navy (20-11) provided a tough test to open doubles play. The 46th-ranked team of Ian Dempster and Christian Seraphim held on for a 6-4 victory at the No. 1 position to put the Deacs up early. At the No. 1 position, the No. 21 duo of Skander Mansouri and Borna Gojo used a late break to claim a 6-4 victory. Bar Botzer and Petros Chrysochos, ranked 35th nationally, were serving, down 4-5, when their match was abandoned.

Wake Forest dominated singles play, taking all six opening sets before quickly closing out matches at the No. 4, 5 and 6 positions to claim the victory. Botzer was the first to claim victory, blanking his opponent 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles. Seraphim followed moments later at No. 5 with a 6-1, 6-0 triumph. Freshman Rrezart Cungu closed out the victory in the sixth singles spot with a 6-1, 6-3 decision. All remaining matches were abandoned.

The Demon Deacons will look to earn a spot in the Round of 16 on Sunday, May 13, when Wake Forest faces South Carolina at 2 p.m. at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.

