WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - No. 2 seed North Carolina was upended 4-1 to 15th seed Stanford on Thursday in the NCAA Women's Tennis Championship from Wake Forest Tennis Complex.

North Carolina, the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, finishes its season 28-4. Stanford extends its winning streak to 17 matches and improves to 21-3.

The always critical doubles point was taken by the Tar Heels to open up a 1-0 edge over the Cardinal. Courts one and two split with Alle Sanford and Sara Daavettila winning in comfortable fashion, 6-3, on court two.

Serving for the match on court three, UNC's Makenna Jones hit a forehand winner right down the middle on Stanford's side of the court to secure the 7-5 victory alongside teammate Marika Akkerman.

Carolina won the doubles point in all three NCAA matches, a change from its run to the ACC Championship when the team lost three in a row but rallied for its third-consecutive conference title.

Stanford won the first set on four of six courts to set the early tone in singles. No. 40 Melissa Lord tied the match at 1-1 with a straight set win over No. 26 Sanford on court two.

Not long after, the Cardinal sealed their win with victories on courts four, five and six.

Daavettila led on court three and Jones was up a set on court one when the match ended.

Singles Results

1. #2 Makenna Jones (UNC) vs. #15 Michaela Gordon (STAN) 7-6 (2), 1-2

2. #40 Melissa Lord (STAN) def. #26 Alle Sanford (UNC) 6-4, 6-1

3. #46 Sara Daavettila (UNC) vs. #93 Caroline Lampl (STAN) 6-4, 5-2

4. #43 Emily Arbuthnott (STAN) def. #95 Alexa Graham (UNC) 6-3, 6-1

5. #96 Janice Shin (STAN) def. #85 Jessie Aney (UNC) 6-3, 6-2

6. #102 Emma Higuchi (STAN) def. #119 Chloe Ouellet-Pizer (UNC) 6-1, 6-4

Order of Finish: 2, 6, 4, 5

Doubles Results

1. #3 Arbuthnott/Gordon (STAN) def. #2 Aney/Graham (UNC) 6-4

2. #33 Daavettila/Sanford (UNC) def. #84 Lampl/Yee (STAN) 6-3

3. Marika Akkerman/Jones (UNC) def. Lord/Shin (STAN) 7-5

Order of Finish: 2, 1, 3

