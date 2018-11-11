ELON, N.C. — Fifth-ranked Elon University football lost just its second regular-season home game under head coach Curt Cignetti on Saturday, Nov. 10, with a 41-10 loss to No. 20 Towson at Rhodes Stadium.

"We were outplayed by Towson," Cignetti said. "They've got a great quarterback. I thought we put a lot of pressure on him in the second half, and there were some points there defensively we were playing well. We kind of got back in the game, 21-10, and had the momentum, but we couldn't capitalize on that opportunity."

THE RUNDOWN

On its second drive of the game, Towson (7-3, 5-2 CAA Football) scored the first points of the day with a four-yard touchdown pass from Tom Flacco to Chris Clark to cap a nine-play, 62-yard drive. Though Elon's ensuing drive stalled out, Hunter Stephenson boomed a career-long 67-yard punt to back the Tigers to their one-yard line. Following a defensive stop that helped the Phoenix flip the field, Skyler Davis hit a 21-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter to cut the lead to 7-3.

After back-to-back touchdown passes to Shane Leatherbury from 16 and nine yards out, respectively, Elon (6-3, 4-2 CAA Football) trailed 21-3 before Jalen Greene took a 17-yard carry to the house to bring Elon back within 11 at 21-10 with 2:01 to go in the third quarter. That was as close as Elon would come, though, with Towson hitting a 45-yard field goal as time expired in the third before adding 17 points in the fourth to finish the day.

© 2018 WFMY