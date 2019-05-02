GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Women's Basketball Hall of Fame announced that Nora Lynn Finch, ACC Senior Associate Commissioner/Women’s Basketball, will be inducted into the Class of 2019. The members of the Class of 2019 are: Nora Lynn Finch (Contributor), Beth Bass (Contributor), Joan Cronan (Contributor), Ticha Penicheiro (International Player), Ruth Riley (Player), Carolyn Bush Roddy (Veteran Player), and Valerie Still (Player).

The 2019 Induction will mark the 21st Class of Inductees to be honored by the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, which held its grand opening and inaugural induction in 1999. The Class of 2019 will be inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, receiving their coveted Eastman Trophy and Baron Championship Induction Ring, on June 8, 2019, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tickets for the ceremony are on sale now. For more information regarding ticket packages, please visit www.WBHOF.com.

In addition to inducting the Class of 2019, the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame will recognize key contributors from the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) for their contributions to the game with a display at the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame entitled "Trailblazers of the Game." The AIAW will join nine other teams and organizations that have been recognized as "Trailblazers of the Game." The AIAW was founded in 1971 to govern collegiate women's athletics in the United States and was one of the key contributors to the significant advancements of women's athletics at the collegiate level.

The Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Board of Directors serves as the selection committee in determining which individuals will be inducted each year and which groups will be honored as "Trailblazers of the Game." Voting is based on minimum candidate requirements, which include record of performance, national or international recognition, and contributions to the game of women's basketball.

During her tenure with the ACC, Finch has overseen the management and promotion of the annual women’s basketball tournament, coordinated the regular-season conference schedule, and served as the Commissioner’s liaison to the league’s 15 women’s basketball programs and the women’s basketball committee. She was named one of Sports Business Journal’s Game Changers in 2015 and received the 2017 Jostens-Berenson Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her lifelong commitment of service to women’s basketball by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. She was recently named a finalist for the Class of 2019 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Prior to her arrival at the ACC, Finch had been at NC State for more than 30 years, most recently as the department’s Senior Associate Director and Senior Woman Administrator. In her time at NC State, she was a member of numerous important committees on campus, as well as on the ACC and NCAA levels. She was co-chair of the university committee to build the Lonnie Poole Golf Course, and the Wolfpack Club presented her with its Shavlik Award for lifetime service in 2012. She was selected to the 125 Transformational Women of NC State in 2013. She served on the NCAA Division I Management Council, NCAA Division I Championships Cabinet and the NCAA Division I Membership Committee, and as a member of the women’s basketball rules committee, she led the vote to change the size of the women’s basketball to its current size and weight. Most recently, she led the effort to implement significant rules changes including the 10-second backcourt violation, reinstatement of four quarters, elimination of the one-and-one foul shot, and the ability to advance the ball into the front court in the last minute of play.

Finch was named the chair of the inaugural NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee in 1981 and served in that capacity until August 1988. In 1987, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) awarded her its first WBCA Special Recognition Award for Athletics Administrators. The ACC presented her with its inaugural women’s basketball Distinguished Service Award in 1989 and with its inaugural President’s Award for Exemplary Service in 2008. In 1999, The Orlando Sentinel recognized Finch as its 12th Most Influential Person in Women’s Athletics in the 20th Century.

A 1970 graduate of Western Carolina, Finch graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in education and earned a master’s degree in education from Western Carolina. She was twice inducted into the Western Carolina Hall of Fame, in 1991 and 2003. Before joining NC State, she coached the women’s basketball teams at Wake Forest University (1971-73) and Peace College (1973-77) and was also Director of Athletics at Peace College (1973-77).