Jay Joyner resigns as the head coach of N.C. A&T men's basketball team

NC A&T'S athletic director, Earl Hilton, says he wishes him all the best going forward.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T's Men's Head Basketball Coach Jay Joyner resigned on Tuesday.

Joyner was suspended in December. N.C. A&T didn't explain why.

N.C. A&T's Athletic Director, Earl M. Hilton III released this statement following Coach Joyner's resignation.

“North Carolina A&T Athletics is appreciative of the dedication coach Joyner contributed to the men’s basketball program first as an assistant and then as a head coach,” Hilton III said. “We wish him all the best going forward.”

Joyner became the Aggies' basketball head coach on March 6, 2016. It made him the program's 10th head coach in the modern era.

Before that, he served as an assistant coach for the Aggies. He began in the 2012-2013 season.

Joyner turned the program around during the 2017-2018 season. The Aggies finished the season with a 20-15 record overall. The year before, they won 3 games. The 2017-2018 season was the second time the Aggies finished with 20 wins in the past 31 years.