x
North Carolina plays NC State following Bacot's 20-point performance

North Carolina hosts the NC State Wolf Pack after Armando Bacot scored 20 points in North Carolina's 72-64 victory against the Boston College Eagles.
Credit: AP
North Carolina State forward D.J. Burns Jr., left, and North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — NC State Wolf Pack (15-4, 5-3 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (13-6, 5-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina -5.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina faces the NC State Wolf Pack after Armando Bacot scored 20 points in North Carolina's 72-64 victory over the Boston College Eagles.

The Tar Heels have gone 9-0 in home games. North Carolina scores 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Wolf Pack is 5-3 in ACC play. NC State averages 10.2 turnovers per game and is 13-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Tar Heels and Wolf Pack square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bacot is averaging 17.6 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Caleb Love is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Terquavion Smith is shooting 39.4% and averaging 19.1 points for the Wolf Pack. Jarkel Joiner is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.0 steals, and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.8 steals, and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    

"I would say probably just say a weight was off my shoulder." UNC's Armando Bacot after becoming the school's all-time leader in rebounds

