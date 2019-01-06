CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Aaron Sabato hit a game-tying homer and Danny Serretti scored the winning run on an error as North Carolina used a marathon ninth-inning rally to edge UNC Wilmington 7-6 in NCAA regional action Friday.

North Carolina's ninth-inning comeback was interrupted by a three-hour rain delay.

The top-seeded Tar Heels (43-17) advance to the winners' bracket and next play either No. 2 seed Tennessee or No. 3 seed Liberty. UNC Wilmington (32-30) faces the Tennessee-Liberty loser.

UNC Wilmington took a 6-5 lead by scoring twice in the ninth off Austin Love (7-4).

Sabato led off the bottom of the ninth by homering off Henry Ryan (4-5). Serretti followed with a walk before the rain delay started.

North Carolina eventually loaded the bases with one out. Serretti got caught in a rundown between third and home, but he scored when UNCW third baseman Cole Weiss made a wild throw home.