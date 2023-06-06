North Carolinians could soon avoid a trip to the mountains or across state lines to place a sports bet

The sports betting bill is progressing through the legislature. Lawmakers will vote one last time come tomorrow.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wednesday afternoon the state house approved changes made by the senate to the online sports betting bill.

House Bill 347 would allow North Carolina residents to place bets on college, professional, and other sports on a phone or any other electronic device.

The bill also allows eight locations in the state to operate as sportsbooks. Piedmont Triad locations include Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro and North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Jonathan Casper is a sports management professor at NC State University. He says this could excite people who typically aren't mega-fans.

"I think that when you start looking at the hardcore sports fans, typically they're going to probably come and be loyal to the sports product no matter what," Casper continued," but as you start looking at people that don't go that often or don't identify as a really true sports fan as they go to some of these events this adds another element of entertainment," he explained.

Universities across the state will receive money from fees and taxes associated with the betting licenses.

"We intend to utilize it throughout the spectrum. One of the things that we are particularly happy about is that this will help in our efforts to ensure that students fees are kept to a minimum and that they're not increased to support athletics on this campus. So, again we're very appreciative to the legislature," said Winston-Salem State University's Richard Davis.