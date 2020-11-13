NC high school athletes required to wear masks during indoor practice, games

The NCHSAA's board of directors decided that masks will be required even during indoor practices.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Starting Monday, some high school athletes in North Carolina will have to wear masks, even during games.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association made the announcement in a press release. It said the association's board of directors voted to make several changes to handle growing coronavirus numbers.

Masks will have to be on during all volleyball practices and contests. Anyone participating in indoor skill development will have to wear a mask as well. Exceptions will only be given for students with a doctor’s documentation of a medical condition.