Former Triad athletes playing in the 2023 NBA Finals

Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo played high school basketball in the Triad.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets are set to face each other in the NBA Finals starting Thursday night, in a best-of-seven series.

Two Heat players have ties to the Triad.

Bam Adebayo played high school basketball at High Point Christian. He was drafted by Miami in 2017. He has been a starter for the team. He's averaged about 15 points per game against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Caleb Martin played for Davie County High School. He played college basketball at NC State for a few years. He went undrafted 5 years ago. Martin spent some time with the Greensboro Swarm and Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets waived him in 2021. The Miami Heat picked him up shortly after.

Martin averaged about 19 points per game in the series against the Celtics. He was crucial in game 7. He dropped 26 points.

The Nuggets have a few players on the roster with North Carolina ties as well. Ish Smith went to Wake Forest and is from Charlotte. Jack White came out of Duke. He is on a two-way contract with the team.

Game 1 between the Nuggets and Heat is set for Thursday at 8:30 p.m. over in Denver.

