North Carolina to Take On Oregon in the 2022 SDCCU Holiday Bowl

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina football team has been selected to play in the 2022 SDCCU Holiday Bowl against Oregon. The Tar Heels will appear in a bowl game for the fourth year in a row and the 37th time in program history.

The Holiday Bowl will be played on Wednesday, Dec. 28 with an 8 p.m. (EST) kickoff at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif. This will be Carolina football’s first trip to San Diego for the Holiday Bowl.

Rams Club members and season ticket holders will receive an email from the UNC Athletic Ticket Office with information on how to request tickets later this evening. The deadline for ticket requests is Friday, December 9 at 5 p.m. If tickets in UNC’s allotment remain after the request period, those will go on-sale to the public at that time.

"We're excited to be headed to the Holiday Bowl," said Carolina head coach Mack Brown. "We’ve been fortunate to play in a number of different bowl games and the Holiday Bowl ranks right up there with the best of them. The people at the Holiday Bowl do an outstanding job of making sure the participants have a first-class experience. Plus, this will be a new experience for our players and fans with this being Carolina’s first trip to San Diego for this game. I’d encourage everyone who can to head west, enjoy what San Diego has to offer, and support the young men in our football program one more time this season. We’re looking forward to diving into bowl practice next week and getting out to California for what will surely be a fun week of events and a great match-up with Oregon.”

Carolina finished the regular season with a 9-4 overall record and an ACC Coastal Division Championship. The Tar Heels will face Pac-12 representative Oregon, which finished the regular season 9-3 and 7-2 in conference play. The Ducks are currently ranked 15th in the College Football Playoff poll, 14th in the Coaches Poll and 15th in the AP Poll. This will be the first game between the Tar Heels and the Ducks.

Carolina owns a 15-21 record in bowl appearances. This will be the 26th bowl game for Head Coach Mack Brown, who owns a 15-10 record in postseason games.